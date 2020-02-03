Verity Solutions Wins 340B Category Leader for Third Year in a Row

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Solutions earned Category Leader for 340B Management Systems for the third year in a row in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, released on January 31, 2020. Users scored the Verity 340B platform solution and services higher than their competitors' clients across all categories measured – resulting in a composite score that was substantially higher than the average across all KLAS-rated 340B management systems.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

Verity 340B® is considered one of the most comprehensive 340B program management solutions available for covered entities, allowing hospitals, IDNs, Community Health Centers, FQHCs, and their retail pharmacies to quickly and easily scale the 340B program. Hundreds of health systems rely on Verity's 340B products and outstanding service to stretch scarce resources, foster compliance, respond to changing regulations, and optimize drug cost savings.

"Our mission is to make every aspect of 340B program management transparent and understandable, and we're humbled to be recognized as the top-ranked 340B solution for the third year in a row," said Verity CEO, George Puckett. "We measure our success by our customers' success, and we continually invest in our software, services, and people to drive this advocacy. We truly value the collaboration we build with every customer as we partner to help them invest in their communities through the benefits gained with the 340B program."

About Best in KLAS

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report. This report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. These vendors earn the title of Best in KLAS—a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. Category Leaders are a separate designation for vendor solutions that lead select, niche market segments.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About Verity Solutions

Verity Solutions is an award-winning provider of software and services developed for the administration of the federal 340B drug pricing program. Our mission is to make every aspect of 340B program management transparent and understandable, providing agile and proactive solutions to those who serve the most vulnerable in our communities. Verity 340B is your comprehensive solution for split billing, contract pharmacy, specialty contract pharmacy, compliance management, purchase analytics, and VHUB™ for contract pharmacies. For more information, call 800.581.1378 or visit verity340b.com.

