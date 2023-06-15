Verix Acquires start-up.ai, Further Enhancing its Capabilities to Leverage the Power of AI to accelerate brand growth for life Science Companies

The start-up.ai team will be integrated into Verix, boosting its innovative Life Science AI capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix , the leading provider of Tovana, an AI driven commercial optimization platform for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that it has acquired start-up.ai, a team of AI specialists that helps businesses improve their processes using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The start-up.ai team will be fully integrated into Verix's AI lab, with Shahar Cohen, start-up.ai's co-founder and CEO, to serve as Verix's CTO.

Pharmaceutical companies currently often rely on consulting analytical services to make valuable marketing and sales decisions pertaining to their strategy and execution, which are time consuming and expensive. Verix uses AI, to assist in providing more in-depth, accurate information on the market at a fraction of the time and cost.

Verix uses anonymized drug prescription data from HCPs, along with a variety of data sets including lab data, demographics, digital marketing information, social determinants of health, and more, analyzing it in order to help pharma companies optimize their business process and ensure the right patients get the right drugs, at the right time. With the addition of start-up.ai's team and capabilities, Verix will be able to continue its growth by further advancing its AI platform, offering solutions at a faster pace, to more customers.

"Verix has been a long-time partner of start-up.ai and we have enjoyed working closely with the company as it has expanded its global footprint and its roster of tier-one pharma manufacturers and life sciences firms," said Shahar Cohen, co-founder and CEO of start-up.ai. "Verix's platform is the perfect place for implementing the technology we have spent years developing, allowing us to optimize the way we acquire, process, and utilize large data for the benefit of pharma companies, physicians and patients."

"In our time working with start-up.ai, we were consistently impressed with their AI capabilities and innovative approach to solving customer challenges," said Doron Aspitz, CEO of Verix. "As we continue to grow, serving more and more customers, we understand the strategic value of continuing to build out category-leading AI capabilities, which are embedded in our opportunity engine platform "Tovana". Adding the start-up.ai team to Verix was a natural decision for us and we are excited for what our new capabilities will enable us to deliver to our customers and partners around the world."

About Verix

Verix provides an AI based commercial optimization platform for Pharmaceutical companies. The platform uses a plethora of data and cutting-edge technology to optimize strategy development and effective execution. Verix's platform embeds deep learning with abundant domain expertise to optimize essential processes such as HCP targeting, precision forecasting, channel optimization, patient discovery, and more, in a consistent and continuous manner, to keep up with the dynamic nature of today's life sciences market. Verix's innovative Platform enables Fortune 500 pharmaceutical organizations worldwide to leverage their data and accelerate brand performance, in a flexible, accurate, fast, and easy-to-use manner. For more information, please visit www.verix.com

