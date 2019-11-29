Verizon, AT&T & Sprint iPhone 11 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best iPhone 11 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Apple iPhone 11 Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and unlocked handsets by clicking the links below.

Best iPhone 11 deals:

More cell phone deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iPhone 11 series are all equipped with a Liquid Retina IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors. The difference between Pro and non-Pro versions lies in the size of the screen and the additional lens on the Pro version. The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1 inch display. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8 inch screen while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5 inch display size. In terms of storage, the iPhone 11 can be purchased with a 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB capacity while iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max can have up to 512GB of internal memory.

Apple iPhone 11 devices have fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with an 18W fast charger. These phones can be acquired as unlocked smartphones or as part of a plan from any of the big telecommunications providers, like Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T, which typically offer special deals on all iPhone models during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers can also look for unlocked iPhone 11 models at online retailers like Walmart and Amazon, which also offer savings during those shopping holidays.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk