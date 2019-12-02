Verizon, AT&T & Sprint iPhone 11 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday iPhone 11 deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best Apple iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro with 256GB, 128GB and 64GB storage deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all feature significant upgrades compared to the Apple's previous iPhone XR. Upgrades include a new camera system hosting dual-lens for iPhone 11 and triple-lens for iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plus an upgraded battery life for day-long usage. All iPhone 11 models also feature the A13 Bionic processor which is lauded to be the fastest processor ever on a smartphone.

Aesthetics wise, all iPhone 11 models come with a notched display and an all-glass back with a new square camera array. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, however, feature stainless steel sides while the iPhone 11 has aluminum sides. The iPhone 11 also has slightly thicker bezels, but all in all, they're very similar in appearance—having the same square camera bump as the Pro and Pro Max, despite only having two lenses.

Display wise, there's a significant difference between the three iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 11 uses LCD tech, while both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max use superior OLED tech.

Users owning iPhone 8 or older should definitely get an upgrade. With great speed improvements and longer battery life, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the best phones available in the market today. Check out the deals from Verizon, Sprint and AT&T and get huge discounts on unlocked iPhone 11 plans.

