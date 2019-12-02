Verizon, AT&T, Boost Mobile & Sprint Cyber Monday Deals List (2019): All the Best Android & iPhone Deals Researched by Save Bubble
Money saving experts have found the best Boost Mobile, Verizon Wireless, AT&T & Sprint Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, LG, OnePlus, Motorola & Huawei smartphone deals
Dec 02, 2019, 02:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Boost Mobile and AT&T smartphone deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Save Bubble. Links to the top deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Android deals:
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - at Sprint
- Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save $350 on Galaxy S10e and get a free Galaxy Watch - while supplies last, at Verizon
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Buy iPhone XR and get one free at Verizon
- Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
AT&T and Verizon Wireless boasts the widest network coverage in the US, thus securing a significant portion of the telecom market share. Both Verizon and AT&T offer competitive service plans and unlocked versions of the latest iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and more Android cell phones, therefore choosing between the two highly depends on which carrier has a stronger coverage where one lives. For cell phone users who often upgrade their devices, Sprint's 18-month Flex lease allows customers to upgrade their phones after a certain period. A network subsidiary of Sprint, Boost Mobile offers some of the most affordable prepaid plans on the latest Apple and Android devices for those who wish a lower monthly cell phone bill.
Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? A large number of retailers culminate their Black Friday sales on Cyber Monday, offering new online deals on electronics and tech products in addition to further price reductions on existing Black Friday deals.
Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.
