Verizon Black Friday 2019 Deals: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Fios Wireless Internet Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless cell phone deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and Pixel 4 cell phone deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Verizon Samsung Galaxy deals:

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ & Note10 5G - at Verizon (buy one, save $750 on a 2nd)

● Get a free Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Watch when you switch - at Verizon

Best Verizon iPhone deals:

● Save up to 73% on the iPhone 8 & 7 Plus at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to $700 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - at Verizon (buy one, save $700 on a 2nd)

● Switch and get Verizon's best price guaranteed on iPhone XS Max & Apple Watch Series 3 - at Verizon

● Save up to $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless

● Get $400 off Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon - ends today. With select trade in. Switch with Unlimited & get $400 more.

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals

Best Verizon Google Pixel deals:

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

● Get up to $400 off Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL - at Verizon

● Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon (buy one, save $800 on a 2nd)

More Verizon deals:

● Get $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited

● Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon

● Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon is believed to have the fastest cell phone network in the US. They allow trade-ins for the Apple iPhone 11, although it is fine to purchase a new smartphone such as the Google Pixel 4 XL through them as well. Furthermore, Verizon Wireless has time-limited buy one, get one deals upon opening a new line for iPhone and Android phones, including the featured 5G smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG G8 ThinQ 5G and Motorola moto z.

Another top-rated Verizon service is the Verizon Fios Home Internet that boasts 100% fiber-optic network and up to 940/880 Mbps internet speed. New Fios customers can enjoy up to $500 in credit through Verizon's Switch to Fios deals.

For a more efficient and convenient shopping, Verizon offers free two-day shipping for eligible purchases and free in-store pickups in its participating stores across the US.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk