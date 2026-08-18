Verizon Business and Status Solutions Network Showcase How Connectivity, Technology, and Community Partnerships Strengthen School Safety

New customer success story showcases how connectivity, technology, and community partnerships are helping create safer schools while delivering value to local businesses.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Solutions Network (SSN) is proud to announce the release of a new Verizon Business customer success story featuring Zane Trace Local School District, highlighting how reliable connectivity, real-time situational awareness technology, and community partnerships are transforming school safety.

Status Solutions Network connects schools, businesses, and communities through technology and shared investment in school safety. Shown here, CATIE Mobile provides businesses with visibility through the network's community business directory, while national sponsors like Verizon Business help support the reliable connectivity that powers critical communications and situational awareness in schools. Zane Trace Local School District demonstrates how technology and community partnerships can work together to strengthen school safety. Through Status Solutions' situational awareness technology, the district has enhanced communication across its campus, supporting faster coordination, improved visibility, and more informed decision-making during critical situations.

The story showcases the collaboration between Verizon Business, Status Solutions, Status Solutions Network, and Zane Trace Local School District, demonstrating how each organization plays a unique role in creating a safer, more connected learning environment while delivering meaningful value to the businesses that invest in their communities.

As a National Sponsor of Status Solutions Network, Verizon Business brings more than sponsorship support to the partnership. Verizon Business provides the secure, reliable connectivity that helps power real-time communications, enabling critical alerts, video, and situational awareness information to reach the right people when every second counts. Combined with Status Solutions' situational awareness platform, Verizon Business helps schools stay connected, informed, and prepared to respond to both everyday situations and emergencies.

"Our partnership with Verizon Business represents what's possible when technology leaders and community partners come together around a common mission," said Amy Jeffs, President of Status Solutions. "By combining reliable connectivity with real-time situational awareness and a community-driven support model, we're helping schools improve safety while creating meaningful opportunities for businesses to engage with and support the communities they serve."

The customer success story features Zane Trace Local School District and Superintendent Ty Wertman, whose leadership has helped the district build a proactive approach to school safety. By leveraging Status Solutions' situational awareness technology, Zane Trace has enhanced communication across its campus, enabling faster coordination, improved visibility, and more informed decision-making during critical situations. The story also underscores the critical role reliable connectivity plays in ensuring these technologies can deliver timely information when it matters most.

The collaboration also highlights the unique role of Status Solutions Network (SSN) in creating sustainable funding by way of partnerships between schools and the business community.

"Businesses today want to be active participants in their communities," said John Constantino, Vice President of Business Sales at Verizon Business. "Status Solutions Network provides a unique opportunity to support school safety while increasing visibility and engagement within the communities businesses serve. We're proud to be a National Sponsor of an initiative that demonstrates the power of connectivity, collaboration, and community investment."

Unlike traditional sponsorship models, SSN gives businesses the opportunity to support local schools while also increasing their visibility within the communities they serve. Through memberships and national sponsorships, businesses receive year-round exposure across the Status Solutions Network ecosystem, including digital signage, mobile applications, community business directories, school communication platforms, and additional marketing opportunities. The result is a partnership that benefits schools, businesses, and the community alike.

For national sponsors like Verizon Business, the partnership extends their commitment to safer schools while showcasing how their technology supports critical communications infrastructure in environments where reliable connectivity matters most.

"Status Solutions Network was built on the idea that school safety is a shared community responsibility," said Rachel Zeek, Program Manager of Status Solutions Network. "Our business members and national sponsors aren't simply making a funding contribution. They're becoming visible partners in helping create safer schools while strengthening their connections with the communities where they live and do business."

The Verizon Business customer success story demonstrates how connected technology and community collaboration can create lasting value for everyone involved. Schools gain access to innovative safety technology and stronger community support. Businesses receive meaningful opportunities to grow their brand while demonstrating their commitment to local schools. Together, Verizon Business, Status Solutions, Status Solutions Network, and Zane Trace Local School District are proving that connectivity, technology, and community engagement can create a scalable model for safer schools and stronger communities.

The full Verizon Business customer success story and accompanying video are available at:

https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/customer-success-stories/status-solutions-network-school-safety-technology/

About Status Solutions Network

Status Solutions Network (SSN) is a community-driven initiative and franchise sales opportunity created by Status Solutions to fund school safety through local partnerships while building an ecosystem of mutual benefit connecting all community stakeholders with the power of situational awareness. By connecting businesses with schools in their communities through paid memberships, SSN ensures schools receive critical safety technology at no cost. The funds raised are returned directly to the schools for use at their discretion – because safety looks different for everyone. Rooted in the belief that protecting students is a shared responsibility, SSN empowers businesses to give back in a meaningful way while fostering safer, stronger communities. To learn more and to join our national booster club supporting school safety, visit www.statussolutionsnetwork.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Media Contact:

Cassie Lamprinakos Collins

Marketing Director & Program Manager, Status Solutions Network

614-642-2910

[email protected]

SOURCE Status Solutions Network