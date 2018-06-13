Verizon Connect and Ford Commercial Solutions Extend Strategic Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

"We are pleased to extend the partnership with Verizon Connect as an authorized Ford Telematics service provider to help our mutual customers benefit from our new Data Services product which is enabled by the Transportation Mobility Cloud," said Lee Jelenic, CEO Ford Commercial Solutions.

Verizon Connect will work closely with Ford Commercial Solutions to leverage its Data Services product, powered by the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), the first open cloud-based platform that is designed to connect vehicles, drivers, passengers and cities through software applications.

"Verizon Connect has partnered with Ford Commercial Solutions to design, develop and launch solutions exclusively tailored to Ford commercial customers, and we were the first to offer solutions to commercial fleet customers through Ford's embedded hardware," said Kevin Moore, vice president, global OEM automotive sales at Verizon Connect. "These offerings extend customer value beyond the Ford vehicle, and serve as the foundation for the long-standing relationship between Ford and Verizon Connect."

In addition to embedded solutions and connectivity for Ford Commercial Solutions customers, aftermarket hardware can also be purchased directly from Verizon Connect and through Ford commercial dealers.

Ford commercial customers can visit booth No. 17 at Ford Fleet Preview in Washington, D.C. June 13-14, 2018 for a demonstration of Ford Commercial Solutions with their embedded hardware currently available from Verizon Connect, or for more information about Verizon Connect's exclusive Ford solutions, visit www.verizonconnect.com/ford.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

About Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, optimizing and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services put innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and help them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,500 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit verizonconnect.com.

