Verizon Connect Redefines Workforce Management for Government Customers with Comprehensive Solution with Added Capabilities

Verizon Connect Government is designed to meet the specific workforce management needs of government customers, including vehicle inspection automation, asset visibility and management, and tools designed to simplify and streamline processes, helping improve work experience for workers in the field.

"Operations and fleet managers want to run safer fleets, get detailed insights into their operations and receive alerts to schedule vehicle maintenance," said Erin Cave, vice president of product management at Verizon Connect. "Verizon Connect Government provides a powerful feature set that helps fleet managers better understand productivity in the field and drive operational efficiency."

Verizon Connect Government can help maximize vehicle uptime with automated vehicle fault code notifications and service schedule reminders, improve driver safety with dashboards and driver scorecards, and monitor vehicles, assets and worker activity with the Verizon Connect Spotlight mobile companion application.

Customers can also opt for key enhancements including: high precision tracking which enables operations managers to more quickly locate vehicles and assets; law enforcement light bar alerts, which enable law enforcement agencies to avoid driver penalties for driving behavior while the light bar is on, including excessive speeding, harsh braking and acceleration and excessive idling; Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) with verified walk around tracking, which can help eliminate paperwork, improve compliance and streamline communication between drivers and mechanics; and Verizon Connect Share which allows agencies to share near real-time vehicle locations with third parties to help first responders and emergency response teams operate beyond the boundaries of their own fleets and workers. Verizon Connect Government also uses some of the most open, commonly used web APIs to be able to bring data from Verizon Connect into existing software systems, including AssetWorks.

About Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, optimizing and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services put innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and help them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,500 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit verizonconnect.com.

