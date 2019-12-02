Verizon Cyber Monday 2019 Sale: Top iPhone, Pixel & Galaxy Cell Phone Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
Consumer Walk review the best Verizon Wireless cell phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.
Dec 02, 2019, 10:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Verizon Wireless Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up Android and iPhone deals at Verizon and have compared the best savings for shoppers.
Best Verizon Wireless deals:
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Buy iPhone XR and get one free at Verizon
- Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Save up to $600 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon Wireless
- New Fios customers get either Samsung Galaxy Buds or $100 Visa® Prepaid Card when they sign up - at Verizon
- Get $150 off a Samsung Tab S6 during Black Friday weekend - at Verizon
- Verizon Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers get the first 12 months of Disney+ free - at Verizon
- Save up to $20 a month when you combine select Verizon Wireless and Fios plans and enroll through Verizon Up
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Verizon Wireless allows customers to buy multiple phones for the family with a cell phone selection including premium to budget choices. Verizon device plans have options for getting premium flagships like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10. The Google Pixel 4 XL is good to get with an Unlimited plan for freebies.
What is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.
In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article