Verizon Fios Launches THE IMPACT NETWORK

DETROIT, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Network, the only African American owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, is now available on Verizon Fios, channel 787 in High Definition (HD) and channel 287 in Standard Definition (SD). The network features programming on urban ministries and gospel lifestyle entertainment.

"Verizon's dedication to diversity is evident, and we're proud to partner with them on their ongoing commitment to the African-American community, underscored by the addition of The Impact Network to the Fios platform." The Impact Network has grown from our initial launch in 2010 to servicing over 88 million cable and satellite homes in the United States and the Bahamian Islands, making us the largest 100% owned and operated cable television network in the USA", said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO and President of the Impact Network. With programming that empowers the community and with additional career opportunities for minorities in the cable television industry, This launch of The Impact Network is a win-win for the community and Verizon Fios.

The Impact Network's mission is to provide exceptional Christian, educational programming and gospel lifestyle entertainment. It empowers the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional needs of the community and viewers. The network line-up includes television ministries by Impact CEO & President Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Bishop TD Jakes, Dr. Creflo Dollar, Pastor Rod Parsley, Bishop IV Hilliard, Bishop Charles Blake, Bishop Paul Morton, and Dr. Juanita Bynum just to name a few.

The Impact Network also offers original programming like, The National Action Network "Live" with the Rev. Al Sharpton, The Rainbow Push Coalition "Live" with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Dr. Beverly Jackson's "Living Free," "The Jewel Tankard Show," legendary gospel icon Dr. Bobby Jones, Higher Impact with Dr. Teresa Hairston, Gospel concerts featuring some of today hottest gospel artists, and even, clean Christian comedy specials, something the whole family can watch and enjoy together.

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated Christian TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented programming. Available on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, The Dish Network, Charter Spectrum cable, and Verizon Fios. The Impact Network reaches over 88 million cable and satellite households in the United States, with international distribution in the Bahamian Islands, via cable Bahamas.

Additional information about The Impact Network is available at www.watchimpact.com

