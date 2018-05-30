Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report

When it comes to data performance, all four mobile carriers are making strides. Notably, Verizon significantly improves its median download speed from 24.4 Mbps to 39.4 Mbps, which is the fastest in San Francisco. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all record the fastest median upload speeds between 14.5 Mbps and 15.8 Mbps, allowing subscribers to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. Meanwhile, Sprint's median download speed increases from 9.2 Mbps in the second half of 2017 to 16.6 Mbps.

"As one of the country's top tech hubs, consumers in San Francisco expect a top mobile experience," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "Verizon leads our mobile performance awards in the metro area with fast speeds and reliable network connections. However, we're seeing increased competition in the data performance category, with all the networks making notable speed improvements – this is all great news for mobile-users that live, work, and play across the Bay Area."

This is the fourteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in San Francisco and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, and web/app tasks. Verizon earns the Network Reliability RootScore Award outright for the second consecutive testing period. Meanwhile, Verizon and AT&T share the top spot in the network speed category for the second time in a row.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon earns an outright award for data performance, which the carrier shared with AT&T during the last round of testing. Verizon records the fastest median download speed at 39.4 Mbps, allowing subscribers in San Francisco to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes. Meanwhile, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds ranging between 14.5 Mbps and 15.8 Mbps.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. When it comes to call performance, Verizon takes an outright win for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award for the fourth consecutive testing period.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in San Francisco, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 9 through April 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 65 locations and while driving 1,248 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, an IHS Markit company, is an independent mobile analytics firm that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

© 2017 RootMetrics. All rights reserved.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Niquette for RootMetrics

rootmetrics@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verizon-holds-onto-mobile-performance-awards-in-san-francisco-according-to-a-new-rootmetrics-report-300656201.html

SOURCE RootMetrics

Related Links

http://rootmetrics.com/

