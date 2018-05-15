Verizon Jumps to the Top in Washington, D.C., Sweeping Mobile Performance Awards in New RootMetrics Report

While Verizon also takes first place outright for data performance, all the mobile carriers make strides in this category. T-Mobile records the fastest median upload speed at 19.5 Mbps, allowing subscribers to upload a picture to social media in less than two seconds. When it comes to download speeds, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all provide top median rates ranging between 29.5 Mbps and 31.2 Mbps. Meanwhile, Sprint makes big data performance improvements in Washington, D.C., increasing its median download speed from 10.2 Mbps to 15.4 Mbps.

"Our analysis of the mobile experience in Washington, D.C. has one big takeaway – data performance is a top priority for the carriers," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "Although Verizon takes the top spot in this category, it's clear that all the networks are making investments to increase speed and reliability, with improvements across the board. This is great news for subscribers across the D.C. metro area that rely on their mobile devices for everything from streaming TV shows to posting on social media."

This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Washington, D.C. and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, and web/app tasks. The network reliability category shows a tight race with all carriers earning excellent scores of 98.0 and above, but Verizon ultimately takes the top spot outright. Verizon also earns an outright win for network speed, which is an award AT&T previously held outright.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award, while also recording the fastest median download speeds with AT&T and T-Mobile, ranging from 29.5 Mbps to 31.2 Mbps. On any of these networks, subscribers can expect to download a high-definition TV show in less than three minutes. Meanwhile, T-Mobile improves its median upload speed from 14.0 Mbps during the second half of 2017 to 19.5 Mbps, which is the fastest median upload speed in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. When it comes to call performance, Verizon takes an outright win for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon share the Text Performance RootScore Award.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Washington, D.C., RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 2 through April 6. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 119 locations and while driving 2,059 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

