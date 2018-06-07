Verizon Shoots to the Top in Chicago, Sweeping RootMetrics' Mobile Performance Awards

When it comes to data speed in Chicago, Verizon continues to lead the pack, earning outright wins in both network speed and data performance categories. Verizon records the fastest median download and upload speeds in the metro area at 33.2 Mbps and 22.6 Mbps, respectively. Notably, subscribers on Verizon's network can expect to download a high-definition TV show in less than three minutes, and upload a photo to social media in less than two seconds.

"After a close competition with T-Mobile in our previous report in Chicago, Verizon is back on top, sweeping the mobile performance awards in the Windy City," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "The good news is that all of the carriers are displaying high network reliability, meaning smartphone users can depend on their network to stay connected through most of their critical mobile tasks."

This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Chicago and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. Verizon takes the Network Reliability RootScore Award outright for the second consecutive time. Notably, Verizon has won or shared this award during every period since RootMetrics began testing the category in 2013. When it comes to network speed, Verizon takes the outright award, which T-Mobile previously won on its own.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon takes the top spot for data performance, while also recording the fastest median download and upload speeds in Chicago at 33.2 Mbps and 22.6 Mbps, respectively.

Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon and T-Mobile share the top spot in call performance, which is an award that was previously shared by Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T. Meanwhile, all four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Chicago, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from April 16 through April 20. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 250 locations and while driving 3,975 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

