Verizon Takes Charge in Detroit, Sweeping Mobile Performance Awards for Fifth Straight RootMetrics® Report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals that Verizon takes the lead in Detroit, sweeping the awards for the fifth consecutive testing period. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Detroit Metro RootScore® Report, Verizon earns outright wins in three out of six categories, including overall performance, network reliability and data performance.

When it comes to data speed in Detroit, T-Mobile is heating up the competition. Both T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds at 19.4 Mbps and 18.1 Mbps respectively, allowing subscribers to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. Meanwhile, T-Mobile alone records the fastest median download speed at 47.7 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes.

"Our latest report shows Verizon's continued dedication to ensuring a reliable mobile experience in Detroit, sweeping our network performance awards for the fifth report in a row," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "However, the other carriers aren't backing down, with T-Mobile making strides in network speed while AT&T heats up the call performance competition. It's clear that the carriers are continuing to invest in network improvements in Detroit, catering to consumers' on-the-go lifestyles."

This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Detroit and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call and text tests. Its network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn solid RootScores in the network reliability category, Verizon takes the outright win for the third consecutive report. Meanwhile, Verizon and T-Mobile share the Network Speed RootScore Award for the second consecutive testing period.

Data Performance

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon wins the Data Performance RootScore Award outright, which the carrier previously shared with T-Mobile. T-Mobile records the fastest median download speed at 47.7 Mbps, while T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds at 19.4 Mbps and 18.1 Mbps, respectively.



Call and Text Performance

Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon and AT&T share the Call Performance RootScore Award, which was previously held by Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. Meanwhile, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon share the Text Performance RootScore Award, which was shared by all four carriers in the last report.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Detroit, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from October 3 through October 15. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 105 locations and while driving 2,272 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.



IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

