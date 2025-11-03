Verizon Value's Tracfone Wireless Joins Forces with OATS from AARP to Support Digital Wellness for Older Adults

The telecommunications brand expands its work with OATS from AARP to help older adults thrive in today's digital age

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey from AARP, 64% of American adults aged 50-plus report feeling that technology is not designed with their age in mind. As the skills gap in technology usage for seniors grows, Tracfone Wireless is committed to providing support for older adults who prefer simple, no-frills wireless options.

Tracfone, a leading prepaid no-contract wireless service provider on the Verizon 5G network, is proud to be working with Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) – a charitable affiliate of AARP, to help seniors harness technology skills that enable more of life's essential connections. Tracfone has engaged Senior Planet from AARP to provide resources and programs that empower older adults to navigate the digital world with confidence.

This initiative will kick off today with three free Digital Wellness Workshops, which will provide older adults with resources tailored to their needs to help them stay connected, informed and safe online. The workshops will be held in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Miami, F.L.; and Denver, Colo., at Senior Planet centers, which serve as community gathering spaces for older adults looking to grow their technology skills – with an additional accessible virtual option at seniorplanet.org on November 6. Select workshop topics will include: introductions to smartphones and artificial intelligence, management of privacy settings, protection of personal data/passwords tools to stay connected with loved ones, among others.

"We're proud to work with OATS to support older adults as they master the technology skills they need to feel more connected," said Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value. "We know our consumers turn to us for reliable and simple service, which is why teaming up with OATS on its Digital Wellness Workshops felt natural to build upon our brand's ethos and mission."

"These Digital Wellness Workshops provide a way to create solutions that empower this community to gain new skills to thrive in our increasingly digital world," said Alex Glazebrook, Vice President of Programs at OATS from AARP. "We're excited to work with Verizon's Tracfone Wireless to help older adults learn and utilize today's technologies to accomplish their goals with increased confidence and security."

Tracfone is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands to serve today's value-conscious consumer. The brand's work with OATS is the latest launch as part of the Value Cares social impact program, which seeks to empower communities with the reliable connectivity they need to thrive.

For more information on Tracfone's newest initiative or to register for an upcoming Senior Planet workshop visit: www.seniorplanet.org/digital-wellness . To learn more about Tracfone or sign up for service, please visit www.tracfone.com .

About Tracfone Wireless

Tracfone Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available at more than 100,000 retail locations nationwide, as well as at tracfone.com.

Tracfone is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Visible, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Tracfone, visit tracfone.com.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is "to harness the power of technology to change the way we age." OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

