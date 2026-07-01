Verkada Accelerates Physical AI with NVIDIA

Verkada is scaling its physical AI platform across more than 2.4 million devices globally with a new technical collaboration and investment from NVIDIA

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security and operations, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development and deployment of physical AI across the built environment. NVIDIA also joins as a new investor in Verkada, following a strategic investment from Alphabet's CapitalG at the end of last year.

Verkada is applying AI to transform how schools, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, and other organizations turn real-world operational data into actionable intelligence — helping keep people and places safe.

Verkada is scaling its physical AI platform across more than 2.4 million devices globally with a new technical collaboration and investment from NVIDIA.

"Verkada has been building and deploying Physical AI before the term existed. With our footprint of more than 2.4 million devices across 170 countries and 30,000 organizations, we've proven that the built environment is one of the largest beneficiaries of AI," said Filip Kaliszan, co-founder and CEO of Verkada. "Working with NVIDIA supercharges what we've spent nearly a decade building: AI that keeps students safe in schools, protects workers on factory floors, helps retailers prevent theft, and enables organizations to operate more efficiently."

Verkada is strengthening the models and data flywheel underpinning its intelligent video analytics through its collaboration with NVIDIA, advancing AI-powered video search, multimodal embeddings and vector retrieval for next-generation semantic search, and synthetic data generation to augment training datasets and improve accuracy.

By leveraging NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models and NVIDIA Physical AI Data Factory, Verkada has accelerated model training and inference across its rapidly expanding global footprint on NVIDIA accelerated computing. Since the collaboration began, Verkada has improved the mean average precision (mAP) of its AI-powered search by 68% for spatial-temporal understanding, delivering faster, more accurate, and more robust search capabilities.

Verkada is also developing a multi-model search agent architecture and exploring reasoning models to address complex, unstructured real-world scenarios — from identifying health and safety incidents on a manufacturing floor to detecting shrinkage in retail environments. The collaborative effort reflects Verkada's broader focus on bringing more capable, context-aware AI to make built environments resilient and safe.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 170 countries worldwide, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada