Verkada achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization accelerates critical security upgrades for federal agencies and partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced that the Verkada Command Platform hosted in AWS GovCloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ®) Moderate Authorization. The U.S. Department of Energy served as Verkada's FedRAMP agency sponsor for the authorization.

Centrally manage all devices, users, and sites from the Verkada Command Platform, securely hosted on AWS GovCloud.

"Federal agencies are responsible for protecting people and facilities across complex, distributed environments, and they need flexible, modern tools that are built to meet today's threats and scale with tomorrow's," said Jon Andersen, Federal Chief Information Security Officer at Verkada. "Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is an important milestone as we continue to modernize physical security infrastructure for organizations with stringent compliance and security standards."

Federal agencies and contractors can now leverage the Verkada Command Platform hosted in AWS GovCloud to manage their compatible physical security devices remotely, eliminate the need for on-premise infrastructure, and deploy AI-powered analytics at scale.

Using Verkada's government-grade platform, public sector organizations can deploy supported product lines, including:

Verkada's platform is built on Zero Trust principles, offering centralized identity management, single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, least-privilege access, and role-based permissions. It also includes safeguards such as encryption at rest and in transit, audit logs, face blurring, privacy regions, and time-bound customer consent for support access.

Verkada already meets leading government compliance and security standards, including SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701. Verkada also offers cameras that are FIPS 140 validated and TAA/FY2019 NDAA compliant.

Today's announcement follows continued investment in Verkada's public sector offering, as well as broader platform enhancements, including introducing more than 174 AI-powered features and product updates over the past year – from expanded alerting and deterrence capabilities to intelligent investigation and search tools.

Verkada's government-grade solutions are now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace and accessible through major government procurement channels, including Carahsoft's GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, DLA TLS, and various Socio Economic partner vehicles.

Learn more about Verkada's government-grade solutions here.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 170 countries worldwide, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada