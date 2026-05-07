Verkada expands AI-powered physical security platform with next-generation cameras, access control and enhanced detection capabilities

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced a broad range of hardware and software updates across its platform, including: new generations of bullet cameras and access control units, expanded AI-powered alerting capabilities, and enhanced visitor management for healthcare.

Verkada unveils new third-generation bullet camera models, with smarter analytics, easier install, and customizable attachments.

"Every update we make to Verkada's platform is focused on giving security teams the right tools for the right situations," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Whether it's identifying operational issues with AI-powered alerts or customizing emergency response protocols, we're building a platform that brings all of the functionality required for complex enterprise security operations with the simplicity and ease of a modern, cloud-based platform."

New third-generation bullet cameras

Verkada is adding to its camera lineup with new third-generation bullet camera models, available in both wide-angle and telephoto configurations in 5MP and 4K resolution. The latest generation delivers improved video quality and performance in the field and like previous generations, supports Verkada's most advanced AI capabilities, including: AI-powered unified timeline, AI-powered activity detection, and license plate recognition. Verkada also introduced new optional IR and white light illuminator attachments for its bullet camera series to optimize image capture in low-light and nighttime conditions.

Expanded alerts, detections, and emergency response

Verkada continues to expand its AI-powered alerts and detections with a new inactivity detection, which alerts security teams when people or vehicles are absent from a defined area for a set period of time. Unlike traditional motion-based alerts that trigger on activity, inactivity detection helps organizations identify operational issues, whether it's a security guard who appears to no longer be manning a door, or retail employees who seem to have closed a store early. Like all Verkada alerts, these can be configured across specific camera regions, multiple cameras, or an entire site.

Verkada also introduced vehicle line-crossing detection, enabling organizations to raise an alarm the moment a vehicle enters a site. In addition, Verkada also now supports line-crossing and loitering triggers on third-party cameras via Command Connector, allowing organizations to extend Verkada's AI-powered detection capabilities across existing hardware investments.

Verkada meaningfully enhanced its emergency response functionality in Command with new door lock and unlock configurations that align with the "I Love U Guys" Foundation's Standard Response Protocol (SRP) scenarios: Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, and Shelter. These standards and protocols are used across more than 78,000 schools, law enforcement agencies, and organizations around the world.

Next-generation access control and enhanced visitor management for healthcare

Verkada introduced its next-generation four-door controller, AC43, with redesigned circuitry for enhanced reliability and built-in support for cellular backup connectivity, giving organizations the ability to maintain connectivity even when primary networks go down. For organizations with elevated compliance requirements, Verkada is also introducing a government-grade version, AC43-G, with FIPS-validated encryption. With the AC43-G, government agencies and contractors now have access to a fully managed, compliant access control solution from Verkada across one-, four-, and sixteen-door controllers.

Verkada's AF64 Access Station Pro is now generally available, enabling seamless, secure access from a single device that brings together a multi-technology reader, 5MP wide-angle camera, single-door controller, and interactive touchscreen.

Verkada continues to invest in building customized features and functionality for healthcare organizations, with new enhancements to Verkada Guest that will enable them to deploy distinct check-in workflows for adults and minors within Verkada Guest, including custom questionnaires, integrated document signing, and automatic screen translation.

Feature availability and ship dates vary by product. To learn more about all product updates across Verkada's platform, visit www.verkada.com/updates.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 171 countries worldwide, including 106 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada