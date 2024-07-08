Verkada Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

In February, Verkada announced the launch of Verkada Command in AWS GovCloud, supporting two key product lines: video security with FIPS-validated cameras and Verkada Guest, the company's visitor management solution. The achievement of FedRAMP Ready status further underscores Verkada's commitment to making secure and reliable solutions accessible to public sector customers.

What is FedRAMP?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government initiative that sets rigorous security standards for cloud service providers. These standards include security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring to help ensure high levels of data protection and compliance.

To achieve FedRAMP Ready status, Verkada collaborated with a third-party assessment organization (3PAO) to complete a comprehensive Readiness Assessment Report. This report demonstrated Verkada's adherence to key security controls, representing a significant step toward full authorization.

Next Steps for Verkada and FedRAMP

Verkada's journey toward FedRAMP Authorization continues with the next phase: achieving "In Process" status. This phase involves a more detailed security assessment conducted with a sponsoring federal agency. Success at this stage will lead to an evaluation for full authorization.

"We are thrilled to reach this important milestone, which reflects our dedication to making advanced security solutions accessible to the public sector," said Jon Andersen, Federal Chief Information Security Officer, at Verkada. "We look forward to continuing our progress toward full FedRAMP Authorization and expanding our offerings to meet the needs of government agencies."

For more information about Verkada's FedRAMP Ready products and upcoming government-grade solutions, please visit https://www.verkada.com/solutions/government-grade .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

