Verlo Mattress Expands Across the Country with 24 New Locations

Verlo Mattress

16 Oct, 2023, 16:00 ET

Customizable, Affordable-Luxury Mattress Provider Signs Three New Development Deals to Continue its Nationwide Growth

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress, the premier provider of customizable, luxury mattresses at an affordable price, continues to grow as the brand has signed three development plans totaling 24 new locations nationwide. The franchise has three new development deals that entail six locations coming to Denver, CO and Phoenix, AZ, five locations in Dallas, TX, three additional locations planned for Houston, TX, and lastly, two locations to be opened in Boise, ID, and Raleigh, NC. With these major expansion plans, Verlo Mattress can now serve more communities across the country with its "American-made, locally crafted" mattresses and high-quality sleeping products.

"The average person underestimates the importance of sleep and how custom mattresses can have a significant impact on your overall well-being," said Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress. "Our goal is to provide the premier, affordable mattress service that can help provide every unique need with the importance of being locally crafted in the area. We are thrilled by our continued growth and we hope to continue to serve more areas throughout the nation."   

Verlo Mattress brings a unique concept to its communities, the opportunity to physically see their mattresses being crafted locally, and customize their mattresses to best suit their sleep needs. This process of locally crafted products allows customers to purchase affordable, luxury sleep products within their own community, without the middleman markup. In addition to Verlo Mattress's luxury products, the brand also provides its Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, ultimately extending the life of the mattress by allowing for comfort adjustments throughout its lifetime. This not only shows the brand's value of customer service but also cuts down on waste by reducing the number of mattresses that end up in landfills. 

Verlo has also recently awarded other new territories to expand throughout the country. In 2023 so far, Verlo Mattress has awarded territories in Charlotte, NC, Miami, FL, Noblesville, IN, West Chicago, IL and Bentonville, AR. This continued expansion will deliver locally crafted mattresses to new markets, bringing luxury, American-made sleeping products to more people seeking quality sleep solutions. 

For more information regarding Verlo Mattress and its customizable, affordable mattresses, visit https://verlo.com/.

About Verlo Mattress

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 32 stores in 6 states. Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night's sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. For more information, please visit; https://verlo.com/.

Contact: Tom Farrell, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]  

SOURCE Verlo Mattress

News Releases in Similar Topics

