VERLO MATTRESS EXPANDS TO INDIANAPOLIS/NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA

Indiana Residents to Get That Great Night's Sleep They Deserve on a Verlo Mattress

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress, America's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce that Jeremy and Tracy Knepp, of Noblesville, Ind., have been awarded a Verlo Mattress franchise in the Noblesville/Indianapolis area.

The new store will open later this year.

For the Knepp's, the decision to open a Verlo Mattress store in Indiana was partly personal.

"I've gone through an analysis of my sleep habits, and I've been trying to improve them," Jeremy said. "I was drawn to Verlo Mattress because of their values and my need for better sleep. Also, as I dug through the business management of Verlo Mattress, I thought it was great. And I loved their 60-plus years of experience in the mattress industry."

Jeremy says he became interested in sleep issues after being diagnosed with sleep apnea.

"After I was diagnosed, I definitely learned the importance of getting a good night's sleep, and a Verlo mattress can provide people with the deep and restful sleep they need," Jeremy said.

That's why the Knepp's decided to become Verlo Mattress franchisees.

"It isn't just personal for us," Jeremy said. "We want everyone to share the experience of a great night's sleep that a Verlo mattress can provide."

Tracy said the new store will allow Indiana residents to get a mattress that will fit their individual needs.

"We'll be able to build a mattress to order for the specific needs of our customer at factory direct pricing, and Indiana Verlo Mattress customers will be happy with their new, individually built mattress," Tracy said. "I'm very active in my community, and I believe in giving back. A Verlo Mattress franchise will provide Indiana residents with the great night's sleep they deserve."

Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress, said the Indiana store represents a chance for Verlo Mattress to bring high-quality factory direct mattresses to a new market.

"This is part of a continuing expansion for Verlo Mattress, and we want to provide everyone in Indiana with that great night's sleep they deserve on a Verlo Mattress," Stallman said.

Stallmann said he was excited to bring the Knepp's to the Verlo Mattress family.

"The Knepp's have a strong business ethic that is compatible with Verlo Mattress's reputation for great customer service and for manufacturing high-quality products at the best prices. We are happy to welcome them to the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees, and we are excited to be part of Indiana," Stallman said.

ABOUT VERLO MATTRESS

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress has grown to currently have 32 stores in 6 states. Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night's sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.

