Verlo Mattress Rejuvenates Legacy Franchise Program

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with its 60th anniversary, Verlo Mattress, (www.verlo.com), a leading mattress retail and manufacturing franchise, is relaunching its exclusive franchise opportunity. The 2018 relaunch opens the door to the growing sleep business to area developers, multi- and single-unit owners.

Verlo Mattress targets new markets with franchise offering.

"As people start to understand and prioritize their sleep, we're seeing a huge demand for high-quality, customized mattresses across the country," said Kathy Thornton-Bias, president and COO of Verlo Mattress. "This surge has introduced dozens of new players in the industry offering quick fixes. At Verlo Mattress, we've prioritized comfort, functionality and quality for 60 years, and we're looking for qualified professionals who want to stand with that mission."

The reinvigorated Verlo Mattress franchise program offers potential franchisees access to more than six decades of industry experience and an established market presence, as well as exclusive access to proprietary products and technology.

"We've created a whole ecosystem of technology, which I think in franchising is the next big thing," said Thornton-Bias. "It's not about what you're doing and how you're selling. It's about how you're using data and information to be even more efficient and more productive in your overall operation."

Verlo Mattress currently boasts a combined 37 corporate and franchise locations across seven states and is looking to grow its network across the country, prioritizing the Midwest, growing outward from its headquarters in Milwaukee, and the Eastern Seaboard.

For more information about the Verlo Mattress franchise opportunity, visit www.verlo.com/franchise, email franchisedevelopment@verlo.com or call (414) 312-5036.

About Verlo Mattress

Verlo Mattress is a leading mattress retail and manufacturing franchise committed to helping people find the right sleep products at the best prices. Verlo mattresses are built on-site, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Founded in 1958, Verlo boasts 37 nationwide locations with a strong footprint in its home state Wisconsin and across the Midwest.

