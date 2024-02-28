Vermilion Energy Inc. Acquires Common Shares of Coelacanth Energy Inc.

News provided by

Vermilion Energy Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in respect of its holdings in Coelacanth Energy Inc. ("Coelacanth").

On February 27, 2024, Vermilion acquired ownership of, or control and direction over, 12,497,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Coelacanth through a privately negotiated transaction with a single counterparty at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for a purchase price of $9,372,750 (the "Transaction"), representing an amount equal to more than 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report.

Prior to the Transaction, Vermilion had ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 97,682,604 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.55% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (and 104,682,604 Common Shares assuming exercise of 7,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") held by it, representing approximately 19.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis). Following the Transaction, Vermilion now has ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 110,179,604 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (and 117,179,604 Common Shares, assuming exercise of the Warrants, representing approximately 21.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis).

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Subject to applicable law, Vermilion will continue to review its holdings of Coelacanth's securities, and depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, Coelacanth's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the securities of Coelacanth.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report. The Early Warning Report has been filed under Coelacanth's profile on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

Vermilion's address is 3500, 520 – 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R3
Coelacanth's address is 2110, 530 – 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

Also from this source

Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms 2023 Year End Release Date and Conference Call Details and Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) will release ...

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces 2024 Budget, Updated Return of Capital Framework and 20% Dividend Increase

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.