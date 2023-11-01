Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.10 CDN Cash Dividend for January 15, 2024 Payment Date

Vermilion Energy Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.10 CDN per share, payable on January 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).  

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

