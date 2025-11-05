Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.13 CDN Cash Dividend for December 31, 2025 Payment Date

Vermilion Energy Inc.

Nov 05, 2025, 17:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.13 CDN per common share, payable on December 31, 2025 to all shareholders of record on December 15, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).  

About Vermilion

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.13 CDN Cash Dividend for December 31, 2025 Payment Date (CNW Group/Vermilion Energy Inc.)
Vermilion is a global gas producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe while optimizing low-decline oil assets. This diversified portfolio delivers outsized free cash flow through direct exposure to global commodity prices and enhanced capital allocation optionality.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important than the safety of the public and those who work with Vermilion, and the protection of the natural surroundings. In addition, the Company emphasizes strategic community investment in each of its operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

