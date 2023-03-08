Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

Year-end 2022 Results

2022 fund flows from operations ("FFO") (1) was a record $1.6 billion ( $10.00 /basic share) (2) , representing a year-over year increase of 78%, including the impact of $406 million of realized hedging losses and $223 million of temporary European windfall taxes.

was a record ( /basic share) , representing a year-over year increase of 78%, including the impact of of realized hedging losses and of temporary European windfall taxes. 2022 exploration and development ("E&D") capital expenditures (3) were $552 million , resulting in record free cash flow ("FCF") (4) of $1.1 billion ( $6.62 /basic share) (5) , representing a year-over-year increase of 99%, including the impact of hedging losses and temporary windfall taxes.

were , resulting in record free cash flow ("FCF") of ( /basic share) , representing a year-over-year increase of 99%, including the impact of hedging losses and temporary windfall taxes. Record FCF in 2022 allowed us to fund over $500 million of strategic acquisitions, reduce net debt by over $300 million and return over $100 million to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We exited the year with net debt (6) of $1.3 billion , resulting in a net debt to trailing FFO ratio (7) of 0.8 times at December 31, 2022 .

of strategic acquisitions, reduce net debt by over and return over to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We exited the year with net debt of , resulting in a net debt to trailing FFO ratio of 0.8 times at . Following the reinstatement of our quarterly dividend in Q1 2022 and the approval of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") in Q3 2022, we declared $46 million in dividends and repurchased $72 million of Vermilion shares in 2022, representing 11% of FCF.

in dividends and repurchased of Vermilion shares in 2022, representing 11% of FCF. Net earnings were $1.3 billion ( $8.03 /basic share) for 2022, representing a 14% increase over the prior year.

( /basic share) for 2022, representing a 14% increase over the prior year. Production in 2022 averaged 85,187 boe/d (8) which is consistent with 2021 production levels.

which is consistent with 2021 production levels. Total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased 9% from the prior year to 523 mmboe (9) . Including acquisitions, we replaced 234% of production on a proved plus probable basis and increased our total proved plus probable reserve life index to 16.8 years.

. Including acquisitions, we replaced 234% of production on a proved plus probable basis and increased our total proved plus probable reserve life index to 16.8 years. The after-tax net present value of 2P reserves (9) , discounted at 10%, increased 36% from the prior year to $8.9 billion ( $54.72 /basic share), with proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves making up more than 50% of this value.

, discounted at 10%, increased 36% from the prior year to ( /basic share), with proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves making up more than 50% of this value. 2P finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs, including changes in future development costs ("FDC") were $19.22 /boe, resulting in a 2022 2P FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio of 4.4 times.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Q4 2022 FFO was $284 million ( $1.74 /basic share) (2) , including the full year impact of the temporary European windfall tax of $223 million . Without the temporary windfall tax, FFO would have been $507 million ( $3.11 /basic share), in line with the prior quarter.

( /basic share) , including the full year impact of the temporary European windfall tax of . Without the temporary windfall tax, FFO would have been ( /basic share), in line with the prior quarter. Q4 2022 E&D capital expenditures (3) were $169 million , resulting in FCF of $115 million ( $0.70 /basic share) (5) , including the full year impact of the temporary European windfall tax noted above. Without the impact of the temporary windfall tax, FCF would have been $338 million ( $2.07 /basic share), an increase of 4% over the prior quarter.

were , resulting in FCF of ( /basic share) , including the full year impact of the temporary European windfall tax noted above. Without the impact of the temporary windfall tax, FCF would have been ( /basic share), an increase of 4% over the prior quarter. Q4 2022 production averaged 85,450 boe/d (8) an increase of 1% from the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter, production was impacted by unplanned downtime in Australia , cold weather and third-party downtime in North America and the delayed startup of our six-well Montney pad in Alberta .

an increase of 1% from the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter, production was impacted by unplanned downtime in , cold weather and third-party downtime in and the delayed startup of our six-well pad in . Production from our North American operations averaged 58,499 boe/d (8) in Q4 2022, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter primarily due to new production from our Montney assets in Canada and a full quarter contribution from our 2022 drilling program in the United States .

in Q4 2022, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter primarily due to new production from our assets in and a full quarter contribution from our 2022 drilling program in . Production from our International operations averaged 26,953 boe/d(8) in Q4 2022, a decrease of 1% from the prior quarter, primarily due to natural decline in Netherlands and Germany , as well as lower than anticipated production in Australia due to unplanned downtime.

Outlook

The Corrib acquisition has a planned close on March 31, 2023 . This acquisition is expected to add approximately 7,000 boe/d of European gas production which was incorporated from March 31, 2023 onwards in our original production guidance of 87,000 to 91,000 boe/d.

. This acquisition is expected to add approximately 7,000 boe/d of European gas production which was incorporated from onwards in our original production guidance of 87,000 to 91,000 boe/d. Subsequent to year-end, we signed an agreement to sell approximately 5,500 boe/d of non-core light oil production in southeast Saskatchewan for total cash consideration of $225 million , before closing adjustments. The transaction has an effective date of September 1, 2022 and is expected to close in March 2023 . The net proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

for total cash consideration of , before closing adjustments. The transaction has an effective date of and is expected to close in . The net proceeds will be used to pay down debt. Taking into account the southeast Saskatchewan asset sale and Australia downtime, we are revising our 2023 production guidance to 82,000 to 86,000 boe/d. Our 2023 capital budget remains unchanged at $570 million .

asset sale and downtime, we are revising our 2023 production guidance to 82,000 to 86,000 boe/d. Our 2023 capital budget remains unchanged at . In conjunction with our Q4 2022 release, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 CDN per share for Q1 2023, representing a 25% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. In addition, we resumed share buybacks in early January 2023 , and have repurchased 1.1 million shares in 2023 to date.

($M except as indicated) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Financial









Petroleum and natural gas sales 842,693 964,678 765,915 3,476,394 2,079,761 Cash flows from operating activities 495,195 447,608 250,352 1,814,220 834,453 Fund flows from operations (1) 284,220 507,876 322,173 1,634,865 919,862 Fund flows from operations ($/basic share) (2) 1.74 3.10 1.99 10.00 5.71 Fund flows from operations ($/diluted share) (2) 1.70 3.01 1.93 9.71 5.58 Net earnings 395,408 271,079 344,588 1,313,062 1,148,696 Net earnings ($/basic share) 2.42 1.65 2.12 8.03 7.13 Cash flows used in investing activities 168,053 168,275 134,873 1,059,292 469,700 Capital expenditures (3) 169,305 184,015 145,807 551,817 374,796 Acquisitions 4,558 6,220 23,633 539,713 130,965 Asset retirement obligations settled 16,508 10,386 13,039 37,514 28,525 Repurchase of shares — 71,659 — 71,659 — Cash dividends ($/share) 0.08 0.08 — 0.28 — Dividends declared 13,058 13,031 — 45,769 — % of fund flows from operations (10) 5 % 3 % — % 3 % — % Payout (11) 198,871 207,432 158,846 635,100 403,321 % of fund flows from operations (11) 70 % 41 % 49 % 39 % 44 % Free cash flow (4) 114,915 323,861 176,366 1,083,048 545,066 Long-term debt 1,081,351 1,409,507 1,651,569 1,081,351 1,651,569 Net debt (6) 1,344,586 1,412,052 1,644,786 1,344,586 1,644,786 Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations (7) 0.8 0.8 1.8 0.8 1.8 Operational Production (8)









Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d) 38,915 37,315 36,264 37,530 38,143 NGLs (bbls/d) 7,497 7,901 8,461 7,961 8,325 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 234.23 234.12 238.16 238.18 233.64 Total (boe/d) 85,450 84,237 84,417 85,187 85,408 Average realized prices









Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 115.02 123.02 96.88 123.89 83.78 NGLs ($/bbl) 39.93 44.64 47.27 45.95 34.44 Natural gas ($/mcf) 17.43 24.68 17.89 18.99 9.53 Production mix (% of production)









% priced with reference to WTI 38 % 38 % 38 % 38 % 38 % % priced with reference to Dated Brent 18 % 17 % 16 % 16 % 17 % % priced with reference to AECO 30 % 30 % 28 % 30 % 29 % % priced with reference to TTF and NBP 14 % 15 % 18 % 16 % 16 % Netbacks ($/boe)









Operating netback (12) 70.00 78.42 48.07 70.15 34.06 Fund flows from operations ($/boe) (13) 35.08 67.07 40.73 52.65 29.54 Operating expenses 16.81 16.64 14.24 15.75 13.27 General and administration expenses 1.65 1.90 2.20 1.86 1.70 Average reference prices









WTI (US $/bbl) 82.65 91.56 77.19 94.23 67.92 Dated Brent (US $/bbl) 88.71 100.85 79.73 101.19 70.73 AECO ($/mcf) 4.64 4.16 4.66 5.25 3.62 TTF ($/mcf) 38.36 75.56 38.86 48.35 19.86 Share information ('000s) Shares outstanding - basic 163,227 162,883 162,261 163,227 162,261 Shares outstanding - diluted (14) 168,616 168,574 168,746 168,616 168,746 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 163,105 163,947 162,247 163,489 161,172 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (14) 167,397 168,494 166,519 168,426 164,765

Message to Shareholders

In 2022, we delivered on our strategic priorities and continued to re-position Vermilion for long term success. Due to the robust free cash flow generation of our international and diversified assets, we reduced net debt by $300 million and completed $500 million of strategic acquisitions, despite incurring $406 million of realized hedging losses and $223 million of temporary windfall taxes. To increase our exposure to premium priced European gas, we progressed the high rate of return Irish Corrib consolidation deal, which we plan to close on March 31, 2023. In Canada, our Montney acquisition increased the depth and quality of our North American inventory. With lower debt and an even stronger asset base, we announced our return of capital framework and returned over $100 million to our shareholders with the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend in Q1 2022 and commencement of a share buyback program in Q3 2022. We exited the year with net debt of $1.3 billion, or 0.8 times trailing FFO, which is less than half the leverage ratio from the prior year. These results translated into a total shareholder return in excess of 50% including share price appreciation and dividends. We remain committed to reducing debt even further, which will allow for increasing return of capital to our shareholders in the future. Our next debt target remains $1.0 billion of net debt, which we anticipate achieving by the end of 2023 or early 2024, depending on commodity prices.

Production in Q4 2022 averaged 85,450 boe/d, representing a 1% increase over Q3 2022. Annual average production was 85,187 boe/d, which is consistent with 2021 production levels. During the fourth quarter, production was impacted by unplanned downtime in Australia, cold weather and third-party downtime in North America, and the delayed startup of our six-well Montney pad in Alberta. We generated $284 million of FFO and $115 million of FCF in Q4 2022, which includes the $223 million full year impact of temporary windfall taxes. The temporary windfall tax was approved by the European Union on September 30, 2022, and was applied retroactively for 2022 in the countries where we operate, therefore we have reflected the full amount in our Q4 2022 financial results.

Our exposure to global commodity prices is a key driver of our strong financial results and remains a strategic advantage for Vermilion. European gas prices were particularly strong in 2022, averaging nearly $50/mmbtu (TTF) for the year and reaching over $120/mmbtu (TTF) during the summer. While European gas prices have moderated in recent months due to a much warmer than average winter in Europe, the forward price for the balance of 2023 and 2024 is approximately $20/mmbtu, which is six to seven times higher than forward Canadian AECO prices and four to five times higher than forward NYMEX prices.

We completed the strategic acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration in 2022, marking Vermilion's entry into the prolific Montney resource play. This acquisition has significantly enhanced the depth and quality of Vermilion's drilling inventory as reflected by the 9% increase in our 2022 proved plus probable reserve life index of 16.8 years. We are in the early stages of developing this long-life asset as we focus on optimizing the existing infrastructure in both Alberta and British Columbia in 2023 and further plans for the build out of the necessary infrastructure to support our future expansion plans. Subsequent to the end of the year, the British Columbia government announced agreements with Blueberry River First Nations and other Treaty 8 First Nations, outlining guidelines pertaining to future resource development in the region. We view this as a positive development. Our British Columbia assets are located outside of Blueberry River First Nations' High Value Areas and are on predominantly private freehold land where we continue to receive permits. We believe this will help facilitate the timely approval of future permits required to expand our Montney development in British Columbia.

Asset Disposition

Subsequent to year-end, we signed an agreement to sell certain assets in southeast Saskatchewan. The assets are comprised of approximately 5,500 boe/d of non-core light oil production spread across the greater Arcola and Queensdale areas of southeast Saskatchewan. Total cash consideration is $225 million, before closing adjustments. Following our entry into the Montney, these mature assets were unlikely to attract capital. The divestment was part of our strategy to re-position Vermilion for long term success by high-grading our North American inventory, reducing unit cost and accelerating the timeline of achieving our debt reduction targets. The transaction has an effective date of September 1, 2022 and is expected to close in March 2023. The net proceeds will be used to pay down our revolving credit facility.

Outlook and Guidance Update

The Corrib acquisition has a planned close on March 31, 2023. We estimate a net cash payment of approximately $200 million at close and expect the acquisition to payout in approximately one year, based on forward commodity prices. This acquisition is expected to add approximately 7,000 boe/d of European gas production, which was reflected from March 31, 2023 onwards in our original production guidance of 87,000 to 91,000 boe/d. Taking into account the southeast Saskatchewan asset sale and Australia downtime, we are revising our 2023 production guidance to 82,000 to 86,000 boe/d. Our 2023 capital budget remains unchanged at $570 million as there was minimal capital allocated to the assets being sold.

Our Q1 2023 drilling program is off to a strong start and is expected to deliver higher production in Canada during the first quarter, however extended maintenance downtime in Australia will result in lower corporate production in Q1 2023. Production from the Wandoo field in Australia was temporarily shut-in during December 2022 for maintenance. We have identified additional maintenance requirements and, as a precautionary measure, have elected to complete a detailed inspection of the entire facility and conduct all necessary repairs at this time. These actions are expected to minimize future downtime. We expect Australia production to be offline for all of Q1 2023 and to restart in Q2 2023. As a result of the Australia downtime and the southeast Saskatchewan asset sale, Q1 2023 corporate production is expected to be in the range of 80,000 to 82,000 boe/d.

We continue to deleverage our balance sheet and prioritize profitability, debt reduction and return of capital over production growth. As announced with our 2023 budget, we expect to allocate up to 25% of FCF to shareholder returns through the base dividend and share repurchases, which recommenced in early January 2023. To date, we have repurchased 1.1 million shares in 2023 and 3.5 million shares in total under our existing NCIB. In addition, we announced a 25% increase to the Q1 2023 base dividend to $0.10 per share which will be payable on April 17, 2023. We look forward to providing further updates on our return of capital strategy as we make progress towards our next debt target.

Q4 2022 Operations Review

North America

Production from our North American operations averaged 58,499 boe/d in Q4 2022, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter primarily due to new well production from our Montney assets in Canada and a full quarter contribution from our 2022 drilling program in the United States. In Alberta, we drilled twelve (10.6 net), completed ten (8.2 net), and brought on production seven (6.9 net) Mannville liquids rich gas wells, while at Mica we drilled one (1.0 net) well and brought on production the six (6.0 net) wells from our first Montney pad. The six well Montney pad was brought on production in late November and saw rates increase through the balance of the year as the wells cleaned up. Total production from our Montney assets averaged 7,500 boe/d during the month of December. In December, drilling commenced on a follow up three-well pad in Alberta which is expected to be completed and tied in during the first half of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2022 we received three permits in British Columbia, including one of the permits to construct a 16,000 boe/d battery and to drill a multi-well pad in British Columbia. We also signed agreements to acquire 11 sections of adjacent land at Mica, further consolidating our contiguous land base and increasing our Tier 1 inventory.

In Saskatchewan, we drilled seven (5.5 net) wells, completed ten (6.9 net) wells, and brought on production twelve (6.7 net) wells in southeast Saskatchewan. No drilling or completion activity occurred in the United States in the fourth quarter as the team focused on preparation for the 2023 drilling program which will commence in Q2 2023.

International

Production from our International operations averaged 26,953 boe/d in Q4 2022, a decrease of 1% from the prior quarter, primarily due to natural decline in Netherlands and Germany, as well as lower than anticipated production in Australia due to unplanned downtime. This was largely offset by higher production in France and Ireland. Production from the fire-related downtime in France was gradually restored through the fourth quarter of 2022 and has been fully restored subsequent to year end. Ireland production increased 1% in Q4 2022 compared to the previous quarter as the Corrib facility experienced strong operational run time during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter we drilled one (1.0 net) oil well in Germany, which was brought on production in Q1 2023. We also continued to advance our deep well gas exploration and development plans in Germany as we prepare for our first well to be drilled in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the Netherlands, we drilled one (0.5 net) gas well which encountered a 19 metre gas column and is expected to be brought on production in the first half of 2023. We drilled two (2.0 net) exploratory wells in Croatia, however, neither of the wells encountered commercial hydrocarbons.

2022 Reserve Report

Our 2022 total proved plus probable reserves increased 9% from the prior year to 523 mmboe(2). The after-tax net present value of proved plus probable reserves(2), discounted at 10%, increased 36% from the prior year to $8.9 billion ($54.72/basic share) at December 31, 2022, with proved developed producing reserves making up more than 50% of this value. The increase is primarily due to the acquisition of Leucrotta and positive economic revisions resulting from stronger commodity prices. Including acquisitions, we replaced 234% of production on a proved plus probable basis at an FD&A cost (including future development costs) of $19.22/boe, resulting in a 2022 total proved plus probable FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio of 4.4 times. On an organic basis, we added proved plus probable reserves at an F&D cost (including future development costs) of $22.66/boe, resulting in a 2022 total proved plus probable F&D Operating Recycle Ratio of 3.7 times. Our total proved plus probable reserve life index increased by 9% in 2022 to 16.8 years, reflecting our continuous focus on enhancing the asset base. Over the past decade we have successfully increased our reserve life index by approximately 40% through the combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions. Given the early stage of our Montney development, we expect further recognition of Montney reserves in the coming years as we progress development of this play.

The following table provides a summary of company interest reserves by reserve category and region on an oil equivalent basis. Please refer to Vermilion's 2022 Annual Information Form for the year ending December 31, 2022 ("2022 Annual Information Form") for detailed information by country and product type.

BOE (mboe) Proved Developed Producing Proved Developed Non-Producing Proved Undeveloped Proved Probable Proved Plus Probable North America 133,879 6,882 103,909 244,670 167,375 412,045 International 54,738 7,220 6,501 68,459 42,286 110,745 Vermilion 188,617 14,101 110,411 313,129 209,661 522,790



The following table summarizes the finding and development costs and associated operating recycle ratios by reserve category for the three-year period ending December 31, 2022:



2022 3-Year Average

PDP 1P 2P PDP 1P 2P Finding and Development Costs, including FDC (F&D) ($/boe) (3) $22.93 $24.47 $22.66 $16.64 $18.51 $23.65 Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs, including FDC (FD&A) ($/boe) (3) $35.10 $29.09 $19.22 $21.76 $21.08 $18.78













F&D Operating Recycle Ratio * (4) 3.65 3.42 3.70 2.80 2.52 1.97 FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio * (4) 2.39 2.88 4.36 2.14 2.21 2.48



The following table provides a reconciliation of changes in company interest reserves by reserve category and region. Please refer to Vermilion's 2022 Annual Information Form for detailed information by country and product type.

1P (mboe) North America International Vermilion December 31, 2021 223,478 78,574 302,052 Discoveries — — — Extensions & Improved Recovery 26,614 717 27,330 Technical Revisions (6,536) (3,101) (9,637) Acquisitions 18,895 — 18,895 Dispositions (61) (17) (78) Economic Factors 3,292 2,367 5,659 Production (21,013) (10,080) (31,093) December 31, 2022 244,669 68,459 313,128

2P (mboe) North America International Vermilion December 31, 2021 357,780 123,227 481,007 Discoveries — — — Extensions & Improved Recovery 47,369 3,223 50,592 Technical Revisions (24,889) (8,054) (32,943) Acquisitions 48,113 — 48,113 Dispositions (143) (26) (169) Economic Factors 4,827 2,456 7,283 Production (21,013) (10,080) (31,093) December 31, 2022 412,045 110,745 522,790



Additional information about our 2022 GLJ Reserves Report can be found in our 2022 Annual Information Form on our website at www.vermilionenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Commodity Hedging

Vermilion hedges to manage commodity price exposures and increase the stability of our cash flows. In aggregate, as of March 8, 2023, we have 15% of our expected net-of-royalty production hedged for the remainder of 2023. With respect to individual commodity products, we have hedged 50% of our European natural gas production, 0% of our crude oil production, and 13% of our North American natural gas volumes for the remainder of 2023, respectively. Please refer to the Hedging section of our website under Invest With Us for further details using the following link: https://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/hedging.

Organizational Update

Mr. Dion Hatcher has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, and appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 7, 2023. Mr. Hatcher was promoted to President on January 1, 2022 and previously held the positions of Vice President, North America, Vice President of Canadian Business Unit, and various other roles of increasing responsibility during his 17 year tenure with the company. The Executive Committee structure will remain in place and will continue to be used by the organization to review and approve key organizational, financial, operational and strategic decisions for the Company. This leadership structure has proven to be a highly collaborative decision-making model that draws upon the collective knowledge, experience, business acumen and skills of the senior management team.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Dion on his promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer. Since taking on the role of President in January 2022, Dion has demonstrated strong leadership skills with the vision to lead Vermilion into the future. He is fully aligned with Vermilion's conservative business principles, its focus on long term value creation, and its values and corporate culture. We look forward to his contribution to the Board" said Robert Michaleski, Vermilion's Chairman.

(Signed "Dion Hatcher")

Dion Hatcher

President and Chief Executive Officer

March 8, 2023

Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures

This report and other materials released by Vermilion includes financial measures that are not standardized, specified, defined, or determined under IFRS and are therefore considered non-GAAP or other specified financial measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These financial measures include:

Total of Segments Measures

Fund flows from operations (FFO): Most directly comparable to net earnings, FFO is comprised of sales excluding royalties, transportation, operating, G&A, corporate income tax, PRRT, windfall taxes, interest expense, realized loss on derivatives, realized foreign exchange gain (loss), and realized other income. The measure is used to assess the contribution of each business unit to Vermilion's ability to generate income necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, fund asset retirement obligations and make capital investments.



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021

$M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe Sales 842,693 103.99 765,915 96.82 3,476,394 111.95 2,079,761 66.81 Royalties (68,303) (8.43) (58,785) (7.43) (306,017) (9.85) (186,122) (5.98) Transportation (21,976) (2.71) (19,033) (2.41) (78,896) (2.54) (77,161) (2.48) Operating (136,247) (16.81) (112,680) (14.24) (489,034) (15.75) (413,013) (13.27) General and administration (13,344) (1.65) (17,374) (2.20) (57,677) (1.86) (52,877) (1.70) Corporate income tax expense (41,958) (5.18) (32,234) (4.07) (208,153) (6.70) (30,166) (0.97) Windfall taxes (222,859) (27.50) — — (222,859) (7.18) — — PRRT (5,045) (0.62) (5,544) (0.70) (18,318) (0.59) (15,688) (0.50) Interest expense (22,506) (2.78) (16,279) (2.06) (82,858) (2.67) (73,075) (2.35) Realized loss on derivatives (43,940) (5.42) (189,598) (23.97) (405,894) (13.07) (327,384) (10.52) Realized foreign exchange gain (loss) 18,845 2.33 (2,395) (0.30) 15,195 0.49 (6,613) (0.21) Realized other (expense) income (1,140) (0.14) 10,180 1.29 12,982 0.42 22,200 0.71 Fund flows from operations 284,220 35.08 322,173 40.73 1,634,865 52.65 919,862 29.54 Equity based compensation (5,377)

(6,666)

(44,390)

(41,565)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (1) 549,693

172,265

540,801

(181,094)

Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain (1) (47,405)

7,122

(84,464)

(64,963)

Accretion (16,501)

(10,983)

(58,170)

(43,552)

Depletion and depreciation (171,926)

(148,216)

(577,134)

(571,688)

Deferred tax expense (196,733)

(14,834)

(288,707)

(187,343)

Gain on business combinations —

—

—

17,198

Impairment reversal —

23,922

192,094

1,302,619

Unrealized other expense (563)

(195)

(1,833)

(778)

Net earnings 395,408

344,588

1,313,062

1,148,696



(1) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain, and Unrealized other expense are line items from the respective Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Ratios

Free cash flow (FCF): Most directly comparable to cash flows from operating activities, FCF is comprised of fund flows from operations less drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs. The measure is used to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation into existing business units and deployment into new ventures.

($M) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities 495,195 250,352 1,814,220 834,453 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (227,483) 58,782 (216,869) 56,884 Asset retirement obligations settled 16,508 13,039 37,514 28,525 Fund flows from operations 284,220 322,173 1,634,865 919,862 Drilling and development (157,849) (119,002) (528,056) (339,390) Exploration and evaluation (11,456) (26,805) (23,761) (35,406) Free cash flow 114,915 176,366 1,083,048 545,066



Adjusted working capital: Defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current derivatives and current lease liabilities. The measure is used to calculate net debt, a capital measure disclosed above.



As at ($M) Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Current assets 714,446 472,845 Current derivative asset (162,843) (19,321) Current liabilities (892,045) (746,813) Current lease liability 19,486 15,032 Current derivative liability 55,845 268,973 Adjusted working capital (265,111) (9,284)





Capital expenditures: Calculated as the sum of drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities. We consider capital expenditures to be a useful measure of our investment in our existing asset base. Capital expenditures are also referred to as E&D capital.

($M) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Drilling and development 157,849 119,002 528,056 339,390 Exploration and evaluation 11,456 26,805 23,761 35,406 Capital expenditures 169,305 145,807 551,817 374,796



Operating netback: Most directly comparable to net earnings and is calculated as sales less royalties, operating expense, transportation costs, PRRT, and realized hedging gains and losses presented on a per unit basis. Management assesses operating netback as a measure of the profitability and efficiency of our field operations.

Payout and payout % of FFO: A non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio respectively most directly comparable to dividends declared. Payout is comprised of dividends declared plus drilling and development costs, exploration and evaluation costs, and asset retirement obligations settled. The measure is used to assess the amount of cash distributed back to shareholders and reinvested in the business for maintaining production and organic growth. The reconciliation of the measure to primary financial statement measure can be found below. Management uses payout and payout as a percentage of FFO (also referred to as the payout or sustainability ratio).

($M) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Dividends Declared 13,058 — 45,769 — % of fund flows from operations 5 % — % 3 % — % Drilling and development 157,849 119,002 528,056 339,390 Exploration and evaluation 11,456 26,805 23,761 35,406 Asset retirement obligations settled 16,508 13,039 37,514 28,525 Payout 198,871 158,846 635,100 403,321 % of fund flows from operations 70 % 49 % 39 % 44 %



Capital Management Measure

Net debt: Is in accordance with IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" and is most directly comparable to long-term debt. Net debt is comprised of long-term debt (excluding unrealized foreign exchange on swapped USD borrowings) plus adjusted working, capital and represents Vermilion's net financing obligations after adjusting for the timing of working capital fluctuations.



As at ($M) Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Long-term debt 1,081,351 1,651,569 Adjusted working capital 265,111 9,284 Unrealized FX on swapped USD borrowings (1,876) (16,067) Net debt 1,344,586 1,644,786





Ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations 0.8 1.8



Supplementary Financial Measures

Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations: Calculated as net debt (capital management measure) over the FFO (total of segments measure) from the preceding four quarters. The measure is used to assess the ability to repay debt.

Dividends % of FFO: Calculated as dividends declared divided by FFO (total of segments measure). The measure is used by management as a metric to assess the cash distributed to shareholders.

($M) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Dividends Declared 13,058 — 45,769 — % of fund flows from operations 5 % — % 3 % — % Drilling and development 157,849 119,002 528,056 339,390 Exploration and evaluation 11,456 26,805 23,761 35,406 Asset retirement obligations settled 16,508 13,039 37,514 28,525 Payout 198,871 158,846 635,100 403,321 % of fund flows from operations 70 % 49 % 39 % 44 %



Fund flows from operations per boe: Calculated as FFO (total of segments measure) by boe production. Fund flows from operations per boe is used by management to assess the profitability of our business units and Vermilion as a whole.

Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements

To view Vermilion's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, please refer to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or Vermilion's website at https://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/reports-filings.cfm .

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

