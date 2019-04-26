Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX,NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2019 each of the ten nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:







Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Lorenzo Donadeo 86,392,453 96.67% 2,971,409 3.33% Larry J. Macdonald 83,500,415 93.44% 5,863,447 6.56% Carin A. Knickel 87,453,428 97.86% 1,910,434 2.14% Stephen P. Larke 86,706,021 97.03% 2,657,841 2.97% Loren M. Leiker 89,106,037 99.71% 257,825 0.29% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 89,131,134 99.74% 232,328 0.26% Anthony Marino 89,115,223 99.72% 248,639 0.28% Robert Michaleski 86,138,346 96.39% 3,225,516 3.61% William B. Roby 88,875,205 99.45% 488,657 0.55% Catherine L. Williams 86,708,713 97.03% 2,655,149 2.97%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

An archive webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders presentation by Anthony Marino, President & CEO, that provides a business overview and an update on recent developments, is available on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with providing reliable and increasing dividends to investors. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion holds a 20% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland. Vermilion pays a monthly dividend of Canadian $0.23 per share, which provides a current yield of approximately 8%.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized as a top decile performer amongst Canadian publicly listed companies in governance practices, as a Climate Leadership level (A-) performer by the CDP, and a Best Workplace in the Great Place to Work® Institute's annual rankings in Canada and Germany and a certified Great Place to Work in France and the Netherlands. In addition, Vermilion emphasizes strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 5% of our fully diluted shares, are committed to consistently delivering superior rewards for all stakeholders, and have delivered over 20 years of market outperformance. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vermilionenergy.com

