Vermont Accelerates U.S. - Canada Aerospace Trade Corridor as Supply Chain Hub

BERLIN, Vt., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has secured more than 10 of the largest aerospace companies to participate in the Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, September 26. These companies will land in Vermont, searching for companies to expand their supply chains, and creating more opportunities for their companies and economic growth for Vermont businesses.

Airbus, Bell Flight, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce and Sikorsky top the list of out-of-state original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to engage Vermont and New England's proven base of pre-qualified suppliers to optimize their supply chains with new innovations, products and services for competitive advantage.

"Vermont is the supply chain hub for these companies to engage pre-qualified suppliers and partners, and optimize their supply chains for competitive advantage," explains Chris Carrigan, Vice President of Business Development for the Vermont Chamber. "Vermont stands out as a leader in the industry because of the Manufacturing Summit's ability to draw in 25 Canadian companies and 20 buyers from large, out-of-state manufacturers."

Adding to the depth of suppliers, the Vermont Chamber is also bringing 25 Canadian companies to the Manufacturing Summit in support of the continuing work to build a U.S. - Canadian aerospace corridor, linking Vermont's $2 billion aerospace and aviation cluster with a $28 billion Canadian aerospace industry for cross-border commerce. The Trade Corridor is now being extended to the Connecticut aerospace cluster and will be officially recognized with a Signing Ceremony. This is part of the ongoing work between the Vermont Chamber and Aéro Montréal stemming from an agreement in 2013.

The annual Manufacturing Summit attracts exhibitors and attendees from the entire Northeast region and lower Québec. Attendees will network with industry peers, meet buyers, suppliers and partners on the trade show floor, connect with employers, attend industry workshops, see new product innovations and experience dynamic exhibits.

