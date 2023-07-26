Vermont Author Honors Oklahoma Roots in Debut Historical Fiction

News provided by

Caren Simpson McVicker Writer

26 Jul, 2023, 10:21 ET

DORSET, Vt., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you browse historical fiction at your local bookstore, you'll see plenty of novels set in London, Paris, and New York. On August 1st, a new title will join their ranks, only this story unfolds in an unexpected location: Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Henderson House, by Caren Simpson McVicker, follows Bessie Blackwell, an Oklahoma spinster who falls for a divorced man in May of 1941, and her manipulative sister who threatens Bessie's chance at happiness when she exposes a dark family secret.

Continue Reading
Henderson House Cover
Henderson House Cover

Born in Oklahoma City, McVicker grew up in New Jersey, but family stories kept her connected to her Oklahoma roots. McVicker's late father, Charles "Chuck" Simpson, was a former University of Tulsa basketball star, and her mother, ninety-year-old Shirley Barbour Simpson, was Miss Oklahoma in 1952. Before her sophomore year in high school, McVicker's family moved to Baton Rouge, and she and her father began making Memorial Day trips to Oklahoma.

"We'd pick up my grandma in Tulsa, then my great-aunt in Bartlesville, and head out to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore," McVicker said. "Teenage me was fascinated by these ancient sisters tottering around the headstones, arguing about what color plastic flowers to place on each grave. They were both born in Cherokee Indian Territory. My grandma lost her husband early and worked hard to raise my father. Aunt Boo Boo was an old maid in her forties, working for Phillips Petroleum, and living in a boardinghouse when she fell in love. Listening to their stories, I knew I wanted to write a novel inspired by them."

But building a life can get in the way of starting a novel. It took thirty-five years for the idea to resurface.

"During one of my last visits with my father, we reminisced about our trips to Oklahoma. When I got stuck in the Atlanta airport on my way home, I took out my laptop and started writing." 

As winner of the Inkshares 2020 All Genre Contest, Henderson House earned a publishing contract with the Oakland-based indie press. McVicker resides in Vermont and is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. For more information, visit www.hendersonhousenovel.com.

SOURCE Caren Simpson McVicker Writer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.