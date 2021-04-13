Vermont Business Magazine Honors Comcast Business with Best Internet Provider Award

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that the company was selected as the number one internet provider by Vermont Business Magazine readers. The recognition is part of the magazine's 2021 Best of Business (BOB) Awards program. Comcast Business was recognized for its innovative service offerings designed to meet the ever-changing needs of today's businesses, backed by local employees who are instrumental in supporting Comcast Business offerings.

The annual Vermont Business Magazine BOB awards celebrate the best Vermont companies across 100 business-to-business categories. The program recognizes the stand-out businesses in Vermont and those that offer the best customer service, are willing to go above and beyond and pay attention to detail. This year, more than 47,000 readers cast their votes for who they trust to provide services across the various categories. The publication unveiled the winners across all categories on Thursday, April 1.

"We are grateful that Vermont Biz and its readers have named Comcast Business Vermont's best internet provider. It is truly an honor for our company to be recognized for its outstanding products and services by other business leaders in our state," said Paul Savas, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast's Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the support from our customers who continue to give their vote of confidence in us. While this past year has presented challenging circumstances for businesses of all sizes, we're committed to continuing to help our customers succeed in today's digital world."

Vermont Business Magazine has spent nearly 50 years forging its relationship with Vermont's business community. The BOB Awards provide an opportunity to tell readers and the rest of the state which companies in Vermont have the best products and services for businesses. The magazine also hosts several events throughout the year honoring Vermont businesses and is known for its Vermont Manufacturers and Business Directory, which is published annually. To view a full list of the 2021 winning businesses, visit vermontbiz.com.

