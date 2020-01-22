Vermont CBD Company, Sunsoil, Challenges Industry by Offering CBD Oil at the Lowest Cost Nationwide for the whole month of February

"We're excited for our 2020 initiatives to lower the price of CBD and increase accessibility," said Alejandro Bergad, co-founder and CEO of Sunsoil. "We started with the goal of making the best product and what we discovered was how to do it cost effectively. Sunsoil has been growing for four years, moving the needle towards people over profits. We've been scaling operations, increasing efficiency, and passing along a cost savings to consumers."

Sunsoil grows USDA-certified organic hemp on its farms in northern Vermont. The vertically integrated brand has pioneered and scaled a natural, whole plant extraction process called lipid infusion that utilizes organic coconut oil and heat to naturally extract CBD.

"For the People February" will run the whole month of February, offering 50% off Sunsoil's entire portfolio, including CBD softgels, capsules, oil drops and coconut oil. The campaign will be live on the company's website, sunsoil.com and at the majority of the brand's retail partners, including Vitamin Shoppe, Lucky's Markets, Earth Fare and Fresh Thyme.

"The cost for a consumer to try CBD is still high compared to other supplements. We hope our February campaign will alleviate some of the cost barrier for those wanting to enter the space and make it easier for those that have made this a part of their daily lives," said Bobby McConnell, VP of sales and marketing. "Sunsoil is encouraging consumers to vote with their dollars in February. We are not looking at this event as a standard discount program, but more of a movement. We are asking consumers to join us on our journey to offering affordable access to high-quality CBD."

About Sunsoil



Sunsoil's mission is to create affordable access to the best CBD. Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil in 2015 out of a desire to affect positive change through its products and its actions. The Vermont-based, mission-driven CBD oil company disproves the notion that price determines quality by pioneering a new approach and producing high-quality, accessibly priced, natural whole plant extracts made with USDA certified organic hemp. Sunsoil is a member of 1% for the Planet, an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Sunsoil currently sells to more than 1,500 retail outlets across the United States including Vitamin Shoppe, Southeast Grocers, and numerous regional health food chains. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

1SPINS retail price/mg (52 WE 12/29/19)

SOURCE Sunsoil