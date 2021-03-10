Vermont College Of Fine Arts Wins Gold In Educational Advertising Awards

MONTPELIER, Vt., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) has received a gold award for its digital marketing recruitment strategy in the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards .

The oldest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the US, the Educational Advertising Awards brings together a panel of the nation's foremost higher education marketing experts to review thousands of submissions from all 50 states and beyond. Awards are granted in a variety of areas, including VCFA's winning category: Total Digital Marketing Program.

Alastair Hayes, Executive Director of Marketing & Communications at VCFA, credits the win to "innovative and ambitious marketing goals integrating social media, SEO, and content development into a digital strategy that enables VCFA to compete with much larger institutions."

As a result of this strategy, applications for the college's MFA programs have increased significantly in the past year. VCFA has seen a threefold increase in digital engagement with prospective students, driving traffic to its redesigned website and further conversations with the admissions team.

The four-person marketing department—Hayes, along with Digital Marketing Campaign Manager Kali Hilke, Marketing Communications Manager Angela Paladino, and Social Media Manager Brittany Powell—has worked closely with the New York City-based firm Net Natives to create a digital strategy that builds trust with prospective students and showcases the low-residency experience, including the college's effective pivot toward fully remote learning amid the pandemic.

The Account Planner for Net Natives, Deidry Gomez, had this to say: "The flexibility of VCFA's programs allowed our team to put a seamless plan together during one of the toughest periods of our lifetime. The school's willingness to be innovative throughout the campaign established our team to reach new heights, and we are extremely grateful to receive the recognition." Net Natives and VCFA have been working collaboratively since 2017.



Hayes continues: "I'm extremely proud of what my team has accomplished with Net Natives. The award is an important recognition of the results we've achieved over the past year, and we look forward to continued success."

About Vermont College of Fine Arts

Vermont College of Fine Arts is a global community of artists continuously redefining what it means to be an arts college. It is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE) and the National Association of Schools of Art & Design (NASAD) and offers Master of Fine Arts degrees in Graphic Design, Film, Visual Art, Writing, Music Composition, Writing for Children & Young Adults. vcfa.edu .

Contact: Alastair Hayes

[email protected]

SOURCE Vermont College of Fine Arts

Related Links

http://vcfa.edu

