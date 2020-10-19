Vermont Creamery Declares the Official Start of the Homemade Holiday Season

"Vermont Creamery has long been at the heart of holiday meals and celebrations, and while this year will look a little different, it can remain just as magical," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "This is a year when we all need a little more cheer; let's embrace the holiday spirit that begins at home, with recipes made together, gifts crafted by hand, and delicious food that's prepared with love and shared with community, family, and friends."

This year, Americans can rediscover the most meaningful moments of the season by putting the holiday hustle of parties and piles of presents aside, staying home, and leaning into the spirit of making and giving from the heart.

Homemade Holidays are a celebration of making food and gifts together and for each other; family and food are at the center of at-home celebrations, where the gift of time and creativity is the most valuable one. This is the year of pies baked and left on a friend's doorstep. Think cookies made from scratch with children and exchanged without contact, and crème fraîche truffles hand-rolled, wrapped, and mailed to loved ones that feel farther away than ever.

An Early Start to the Season

This season of holiday making is starting now, and Americans are ready. According to Pinterest, the online mecca for DIY enthusiasts and home cooks, consumers are hungry for an early start to a cozy Homemade Holiday Season. Interest in holiday recipe inspiration, décor, and gifts spiked earlier than ever according to data released by Pinterest in April, showing a +77% increase over April search volumes from the previous year. 1

While pre-pandemic, it was generally acceptable to see the first emergence of twinkling lights and paper snowflakes in windows in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, this year we anticipate accelerated acceptance of early holiday decorating, baking, and crafting into October.

Searches for "Hosting Thanksgiving for the first time," were up 20% over last year.2 With holiday travel unlikely for most this year, Vermont Creamery will deck the halls with elevated, yet approachable recipes sure to light a fire inside the hearts and minds of first-time holiday hosts.

Fueling the Homemade Holidays with Cheese, Butter, and Inspiration

So, at Vermont Creamery, we want to give the people what they want – a festive holiday season that puts the home in homemade. From now until the New Year, Vermont Creamery will be counting down to the end of 2020 with a curated selection of festive holiday favorite recipes, gift giving guides, fun and easy crafts, and the best cheeseboard and cocktail inspiration for you and yours.

To kick off the season, fans can enter to win a Homemade Holidays Baker's Box full of Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter and Crème Fraîche, the highly versatile, decadent and essential items at the center of every holiday baker's ingredient list, and accompanied by a selection of our favorite ingredients, cookie cutters in the shape of cows and goats, and more.

Further, Vermont Creamery has tasked their expert team of cooking and baking influencers to deliver a beautifully curated collection of uniquely delicious dishes to delight and inspire its broad social audiences across all platforms. Follow along on Instagram @vermontcreamery.

Vermont Creamery has also joined forces with Sweet Paul Magazine to develop a collection of warm and whimsical crafts that can be tackled with kids, gifted to loved ones or simply enjoyed at home.

Remember, every time a pie crust is rolled out, a sugar cookie is iced, or a loaf of bread is baked, a stick of Vermont Creamery cultured butter gets its wings. To unlock the secret to a cozy and comforting Homemade Holiday season, head over to vermontcreamery.com.

