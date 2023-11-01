VERMONT CREAMERY TAKES HOME NINE WORLD CHEESE AWARDS

Vermont Creamery

01 Nov, 2023

Vermont Creamery's fresh goat cheeses, aged cheeses, and culinary creams were honored with global recognition by top cheese industry professionals

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery, a B Corp-certified pioneer of consciously crafted artisan dairy products, was recently recognized with nine awards at the 35th annual prestigious World Cheese Awards, held at the Trondheim Spektrum in Norway. Vermont Creamery's Wild Blueberry, Lemon and Thyme Goat Cheese and Honey Truffle Goat Cheese won gold, and its Bonne Bouche, Coupole, St. Albans and Crème Fraîche were awarded silver. Vermont Creamery's Cremont, Mascarpone and Herb Goat Cheese were also honored with bronze awards. The global acknowledgment speaks to Vermont Creamery's commitment to high-quality ingredients and artisanal methods across its varied product portfolio. 

Vermont Creamery's fresh goat cheeses, aged cheeses, and culinary creams were honored with global recognition by top cheese industry professionals
Vermont Creamery’s fresh goat cheeses, aged cheeses, and culinary creams were honored with global recognition by top cheese industry professionals

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a World Cheese Award winner by the global cheese community. We are honored to share this acknowledgment with cheesemakers from around the world who share our commitment to quality," says Harrison Kahn, General Manager, Vermont Creamery. "Winning awards across three categories - fresh goat cheese, aged cheese and culinary creams - is a huge testament to our talented team and our steadfast approach to excellence."

The World Cheese Awards, which first debuted in 1988, is a unique cheese-only event organized by the Guild of Fine Food. As one of the most prominent international cheese competitions, the World Cheese Awards brings together artisan cheese products from around the globe to celebrate excellence across the category. The World Cheese Awards saw record participation with 4,502 cheese entries from 43 countries. All cheeses were judged by a panel of international experts in the cheese industry, as well as food journalists, retail buyers and other knowledgeable category professionals. Through meticulous judging, the cheeses are assessed based on taste, aroma, flavor and texture.

"For nearly four decades, Vermont Creamery has maintained a commitment to premium ingredients, artisanal techniques, and taste above all," said Gina Martano, R&D Manager, Vermont Creamery. "Each product in our portfolio undergoes rigorous testing to develop the unique flavor profiles that make our cheeses stand out. We're honored that the global cheese industry recognizes and appreciates our craftsmanship and high standards of quality."

About Vermont Creamery  

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of consciously crafted artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for its suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products over the four decades since its founding. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index, Vermont Creamery is dedicated to supporting its network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in New England. Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based member-owned cooperative Land O'Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com.  

