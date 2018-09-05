Vermont is Supply Chain Hub for Largest Aerospace and Defense Companies

BERLIN, Vt., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has secured more than 10 of the largest aerospace and defense companies to participate in the annual Manufactured in Vermont Supply Chain Trade Show on Thursday, September 27. These companies will land in Vermont searching for companies to expand their supply chains, creating more opportunities for their companies and economic growth for Vermont businesses.

Bell Flight, Boeing, Defense Logistics Agency – Troop Support, Sikorsky, A Lockheed Martin Company and Oshkosh Defense top the list of out-of-state original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to engage Vermont and New England's proven base of pre-qualified suppliers to optimize their supply chains with new innovations, products and services for competitive advantage.

Adding to the depth of suppliers, the Vermont Chamber is also bringing 30 Canadian companies to Manufactured in Vermont in support of the continuing work to build a U.S. - Canadian aerospace corridor, linking Vermont's $2 billion aerospace and aviation cluster with a $28 billion Canadian aerospace industry for cross-border commerce. The Trade Corridor is now being extended to the Connecticut aerospace cluster. This is part of the ongoing work between the Vermont Chamber and Aéro Montréal stemming from an agreement in 2013.

Manufactured in Vermont attracts exhibitors and attendees from the entire Northeast region and lower Québec. Attendees will network with industry peers, meet buyers, suppliers and partners on the trade show floor, connect with employers, attend industry workshops, see new product innovations and experience dynamic exhibits.

