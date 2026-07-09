Vermont Opts Out of Physician Supervision of CRNAs

Access to high-quality anesthesia care expands for Vermont patients

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont patients now have increased access to safe anesthesia care. The state is the latest to opt out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).

With Gov. Phil Scott's letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on July 2, Vermont becomes the 26th state to opt-out of physician supervision.

"AANA applauds Gov. Scott for recognizing the important role CRNAs have in delivery of safe anesthesia care in Vermont," said AANA President Jeff Molter, MBA, MSN, CRNA. "Increased patient demand, limited resources, and a state with rural healthcare challenges, dictate that a system capable of meeting the needs of Vermont residents be prioritized. By signing the opt-out letter, this has been achieved."

"Governor Scott's action ensures Vermonters have access to proven, high quality nurse anesthesia care, allowing healthcare facilities to maximize their workforce," said Tenylle Allen Critchlow, CRNA, president of Vermont Association of Nurse Anesthetists (VTANA). "As the third New England state and the 26th state nationwide to opt out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision, Vermont marks a milestone as more than half of U.S. states have opted-out."

In the letter Gov. Scott wrote, "I hereby attest that I have consulted with Vermont's Board of Medical Practice, Vermont Board of Nursing, and Office of Professional Regulation regarding issues related to access to and quality of anesthesia services in Vermont. I have concluded it's in the best interests of Vermonters to opt-out of the current physician supervision requirements. Further, the opt-out is consistent with State law."

Nationally, CRNAs safely administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients each year serving in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered.

CRNAs are often the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural settings, enabling facilities in these medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services to patients. CRNAs have full practice authority in the Army, Navy, and Air Force and are the predominant provider of anesthesia on forward surgical teams and in combat support hospitals.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology