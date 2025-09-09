Vermont Ski Start Up Carves Through Century-Old Ski Retail Model with Launch of First-Ever Ski Membership Program

RenounPro Transforms How Skiers Access Gear, Connect with Community and Engage with the Sport

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years after Renoun broke new ground as North America's first direct-to-consumer ski company, the Vermont-based manufacturer is embarking on another industry first, today, with the launch of RenounPro – skiing's first membership program. Built to ensure skiers can focus on what matters most, having the best ski day, RenounPro gives members access to premium gear with the option to swap models at any time, access to exclusive mountain trips, discounts off partner brands and entry to a private community of skiing enthusiasts.

RenounPro Overview Crested Butte Trip. Credit: Taylor Ahearn

For a one-time enrollment fee starting at $395 plus $30 monthly dues, RenounPro members receive a pair of Renoun skis, featuring the company's award-winning secret sauce, VibeStop ™ vibration-reduction technology. Every two years, members automatically receive new premium skis and the SwapAnytime™ feature allows members to exchange skis for a different model at any time for just $150. Meeting the needs of today's savvy skiers, RenounPro goes beyond gear and delivers a full lifestyle experience. Members gain access to exclusive mountain trips, discounts up to 30% off partner brands through the Renoun Marketplace, member-only ski graphics and access to a curated community of skiers through the RenounPro App , which facilitates local meetups, athlete ski days, and digital events.

"We're reimagining the entire relationships between skiers and their gear," said Cyrus Schenck, Renoun founder and aeronautical engineer behind the company's VibeStop technology. "RenounPro solves the fundamental problems skiers face: choosing the right skis. The RenounPro membership unlocks the industry-first ability to swap skis anytime , so you're always on the right equipment. Connecting and meeting new ski friends through our app just happens to be what everyone is raving about."

At the heart of RenounPro is a membership designed to eliminate the barriers that keep skiers from their best days on the mountain, including community and connection. The digital platform is an added benefit, allowing skiers to connect, share knowledge and even experience the sport together – whether it's to exchange local mountain insights, coordinate a run or a planned ski trip. The app also gives access to Renoun's in-person meet ups, athlete ski days and other private events.

"Renoun has remained ahead of the curve, and this first-ever ski membership program shows our business isn't just about selling skis - it's about building customer connections and creating flexibility, value and the best ski memories," said Rob Golden, who became Renoun's CEO in 2024 after over 25 years in executive roles at Accenture, PWC, and IBM. "We can tell you where our customers ski, how often, and what model they're on - something impossible for legacy ski brands. RenounPro represents the natural evolution of our direct-to-consumer success."

The RenounPro Marketplace offers members early access to new product launches, four member-only ski graphics launching October through January as well as perks and discounts of up to 30% off on curated partnerships with premium brands including Eleven Experiences, CARV, Ship Skis, select bindings, TREW Gear and ATK to name a few. Exclusive trip programming, developed with luxury adventure company Eleven Experience, includes limited-capacity destinations. The program's inaugural co-branded winter 2026 trips with Eleven include destinations like Revelstoke, B.C. accommodating up to 24 guests and 15 heli-skiing spots and a France experience with space for 20 members.

"We are excited to host RenounPro members at our Eleven locations," said Mike Hattrup, Eleven's Director of Skiing. "At Eleven, we pride ourselves on delivering unique, extraordinary skiing experiences. Offering guests the opportunity to try Renoun's most advanced ski technology will make a truly unforgettable trip even more exceptional."

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, especially among affluent customers who prioritize experiences over possessions," said Golden. "RenounPro taps directly into this trend and we're uniquely positioned to be the first to offer it to skiers. Instead of accumulating multiple ski setups that sit in storage, members not only gain flexible access to premium equipment, they participate in exclusive experiences that create lasting memories."

The membership program launches in the U.S. for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Renoun is currently evaluating expansion to Europe, Japan, and South American markets where their customer base already skis.

RenounPro expands the brand's environmental initiatives beyond Renoun's carbon-neutral certification by building its existing trade-in program to add charity donation options for member ski exchanges. When members use SwapAnytime ™, they can donate previous gear to nonprofit partners including Vermont Adaptive, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and New England Disabled Sports, while keeping their bindings for the new skis.

About Renoun and RenounPro

Founded in 2014, Renoun pioneered direct-to-consumer ski sales as North America's first DTC ski manufacturer. The Burlington, Vermont-based company with Quebec, Canada manufacturing has earned multiple industry-ISPO Gold Awards and recognition from Forbes ("Best 50/50 Skis of 2025"), Outdoor Life ("Most Innovative Ski"), WIRED, CNN Underscored, and Men's Journal.

Renoun was the world's first ski company to fully offset their carbon emissions and become Change Climate Project certified. The company celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024. More information available at renoun.com .

SOURCE Renoun LLC