Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation celebrates Women's History Month with HerStory Event

Honoring local leaders and boosting female entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is proud to announce its annual Women's History Month celebration, HerStory, which will honor three local female leaders and feature a competitive business pitch competition for women-owned startups and small businesses. The event will take place tomorrow (March 30, 2023) at 12:30 PM and can be attended virtually via this Zoom link: https://cli.re/HerStory-Zoom.

VSEDC will honor Valerie Spiller, Head of Production Finance Scripted Television at A+E Networks, Rashunda Rene, Founder of Our Culture Club and CEO of The Innovative Entrepreneurs Club, and Guadalupe Tlatenchi, Founder of GTLA Apparel Development.

After receiving more than 60 applications, six finalists have been selected to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges, which includes representatives from major banks and lending institutions such as USC Credit Union, Citi Foundation, Comerica, Bank of America, Capital One, VSEDC CDFI and Clearinghouse CDFI.

The top three winners will be awarded cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500, respectively, while the Audience Choice Award winner will receive an additional $500.

The startup finalists include Crystal Crawford of Liberated Eyewear, an online luxury eyewear retailer; Desiree Ashe-Bradford of Events by Dab, a comprehensive event planning and production agency; and Melissa Scott of MODEFYwear, a swimwear brand catering to women who prefer traditional and modest athletic attire.

Competing in the small business category are Tracey Ambrose of Tracy Ambrose W.R.A.P., a fashion company specializing in handcrafted items; Myra Bell of B3 Media Solutions, a social media analytics firm utilizing artificial intelligence tools; and Jana Johnson of 4Hunnid Logistics, a freight transport company.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook and Twitter.

