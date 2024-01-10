Vermont Slauson EDC Launches TESA (Transformative Entrepreneurship Startup Academy)

8-week virtual workshop curriculum for underserved entrepreneurs in collaboration with USC and support from Verizon and PNC Bank

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), a leading community-based non-profit organization that advocates and provides resources for residents of South Los Angeles and beyond, is excited to announce the launch of TESA (Transformative Entrepreneurship Startup Academy). TESA is a proprietary and innovative curriculum that is designed for underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners in mind. TESA provides access to quality education and transformative ways to thinking and approaching challenges, building a new era of entrepreneurship. Recognizing the importance of fostering entrepreneurship within marginalized communities, this ground-breaking curriculum is designed to holistically equip workshop participants with the mindset, knowledge, skills, and resources needed to start, sustain, and thrive in the competitive business world.

Quentin Strode, President and CEO of VSEDC says, "We are thrilled to launch TESA and impact the South LA's business community. This 8 week virtual workshop is truly transforming as underserved entrepreneurs will embark on a transformative journey that will turn their aspirations into tangible realities. In addition to enhancing their business know-hows, entrepreneurs will further benefit from our partnership with University of Southern California's Dornsife College of Letters and Arts as expert instructors and industry professionals will share real world insights and practical advice. Connecting with such mentors will provide further guidance and support to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. A sincere acknowledgement also goes to Verizon and PNC Bank for their support in underwriting the workshop."

Kecia Washington, Board Chair for VSEDC adds, "Entrepreneurs in historically overlooked communities have unique challenges that often become its own obstacles. We are proud to provide TESA to help overcome them and enhance their opportunities to succeed."

Tammara Seabrook-Andersen, Associate Dean of Experiential Learning at USC Dornsife College of Letters and Arts mentions, "Our collaboration with VSEDC and launching TESA underscores our commitment to inclusive growth and community empowerment. Together, we are building tomorrow's successful business owners, today."

VSEDC believes that by empowering underserved small business owners, we can contribute to the overall economic growth and resilience of our community. TESA is a testament to our commitment in fostering inclusive entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for all.

TESA virtual curriculum in English starts on Mondays from February 19, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish classes begin on Tuesdays starting February 20, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This pattern will repeat with an additional cohort beginning in early October, establishing a bi-annual rhythm for these transformative workshops.

To learn more about TESA or to enroll, please visit www.vsedc.org

About Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org , Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

For information about USC Dornsife College of Letters and Arts, visit: https://dornsife.usc.edu/

For information about Verizon, visit verizon.com

For information about PNC Bank, visit www.pnc.com

