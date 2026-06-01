The first-ever collaboration between Vermont Smoke & Cure and iconic Kraft Heinz brands A.1. and Lea & Perrins, brings beloved steakhouse flavors to the fast-growing meat snack category

HINESBURG, Vt., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Smoke & Cure, the artisanal Vermont smokehouse crafting premium meat snacks since 1962, today announced the launch of two new meat sticks created in partnership with Kraft Heinz Licensing and its iconic A.1. and Lea & Perrins brands. Now available nationwide at Kroger, these launches mark the first-ever meat sticks made in collaboration with A.1. and Lea & Perrins, delivering signature steakhouse flavors in a convenient, on-the-go format.

Vermont Smoke & Cure Takes the Steakhouse Further with Bold New A.1. and Lea & Perrins Meat Sticks

For generations, A.1. and Lea & Perrins have been the gold standard for elevating a great steak. Now, Vermont Smoke & Cure is extending that legacy beyond the dinner table, bringing bold, steakhouse flavor to the everyday moments that call for a satisfying, high-quality snack. Crafted with 100% premium beef, hand-trimmed and slow-cooked in Vermont Smoke & Cure's on-site Vermont smokehouse, these new meat sticks deliver the rich, unmistakable depth of a true steakhouse bite in a convenient, grab-and-go format.

"Consumers are increasingly craving bold, familiar flavors in new convenient formats," said Rachel Jones, Brand Manager for A.1. and Lea & Perrins. "By partnering with Vermont Smoke & Cure, we're bringing the iconic taste of A.1. and Lea & Perrins to a high-quality, on-the-go meat snack, delivering unmistakable steakhouse flavor in a format built for the everyday."

The two new SKUs launching are:

A.1. Original Sauce Smoked Beef Stick : The bold, tangy depth of America's most iconic steak sauce, infused into Vermont Smoke & Cure's slow-smoked premium beef stick. Made with 100% beef, antibiotic- and hormone-free, with no artificial preservatives or flavors.

: The bold, tangy depth of America's most iconic steak sauce, infused into Vermont Smoke & Cure's slow-smoked premium beef stick. Made with 100% beef, antibiotic- and hormone-free, with no artificial preservatives or flavors. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Smoked Beef Stick: The complex, savory character of the world's original Worcestershire sauce meets Vermont Smoke & Cure's artisanal hardwood-smoking process. Made with 100% beef, antibiotic- and hormone-free, with no artificial preservatives, or flavors.

"Vermont Smoke & Cure is thrilled to partner with two leaders in bold, iconic flavor with A.1. and Lea & Perrins defining the steakhouse experience for over a century," said Michael Shafer, Commercial Business Lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. "This collaboration lets us bring that unmistakable character to a whole new on-the-go snacking occasion, and we think meat lovers and protein seekers everywhere are going to love where we've taken it."

Both new products underscore Vermont Smoke & Cure's commitment to never cutting corners. Each stick is hand-crafted in small batches, slow-cooked for more than 18 hours, and smoked with real hardwood chips in the brand's Vermont smokehouse—an uncompromising process that sets it apart in a crowded category. The result is a truly portable steakhouse experience, pairing Vermont Smoke & Cure's small-batch craftsmanship with the iconic, bold A.1. and Lea & Perrins flavors consumers already know and love.

The A.1. and Lea & Perrins Vermont Smoke & Cure Meat Sticks begin rolling out next month at Kroger stores nationwide, with additional retailers to come later this year. For more information, including where to buy or to shop online, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones, artificial preservatives or flavors, and slow-cooked for over 18 hours and smoked with real hardwood chips. Available nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Alexandra Tursi

Vermont Smoke & Cure

802.777.6737

[email protected]

SOURCE Vermont Smoke & Cure