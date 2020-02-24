Vermont Systems Announces Appointment of New President

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Systems, the leading provider of recreation management software and services, today announced the appointment of Scott Strong as its new President.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Vermont Systems. I'm energized by the culture and commitment of this team," said Scott Strong. "The parks and recreation market is eager to drive engagement and enhanced experiences with the communities they serve. There is so much potential that Vermont Systems is ready to unlock. This will certainly be an exciting time to accelerate growth and innovation, and with Giles Willey serving as Vice President of Strategic Accounts, we have the passion and expertise to really build on the successes of our customers."

Last month it was announced that Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of membership and club management solutions to the private club, college athletic and health and fitness markets, had acquired Vermont Systems. Already the major provider of membership and club management SaaS solutions for private clubs, boutique fitness studios, and college athletics, this acquisition expanded Clubessential Holdings' presence to municipal, county, state and federal military public markets.

With over two decades of Software-as-a-Service leadership experience, Strong has demonstrated substantial growth across multiple industries, most recently as CEO of zipLogix. "We're excited to welcome Scott Strong to the Vermont Systems family," said Randy Eckels, Chief Executive Officer at Clubessential Holdings. "Scott brings the experience and proven business success I know will lead to Vermont Systems' continued expansive growth, innovative culture, and enhanced support for its more than 1,200 clients."

Vermont Systems is the leading provider of recreation management software and services. Founded in 1985, Vermont Systems has been committed to developing innovative software products for managing recreation and parks operations for municipal, county, state and federal military governmental entities. Vermont Systems' recreation management platforms provide clients full operational management, payment management and experience management to create consistent community experiences, enhance loyalty with every interaction, and connect all key activities, employees and customers in one place to create efficiencies and make real connections. http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software-as-a-Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across four brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, web infrastructure, consumer internet, mobile and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Israel, New York and London. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures and visit its website at http://www.battery.com.

