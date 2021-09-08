Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative to Use Instructure's MasteryConnect Statewide to Strengthen Assessment Approach

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure today announced that the Vermont Virtual Learn­ing Coop­er­a­tive (VTVLC) has selected MasteryConnect to bolster its approach toward student assessment. VTVLC works with Ver­mont public schools to offer online courses for its learners statewide, which has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 crisis. Instructure's assessment management system will provide educators with in-the-moment insights into each learner's progress against academic and other standards, such as social-emotional and transferable skills.

Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC) selects Instructure MasteryConnect to bolster student assessment statewide. Tweet this Canvas by Instructure (PRNewsfoto/Instructure)

"Vermont is at the forefront of the movement toward providing an equitable, child-centered education for every student in its districts," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Success Officer at Instructure. "VTVLC makes that vision possible for thousands of students statewide, providing flexible and personalized paths for progressing through grade levels and to graduation. MasteryConnect will help students to demonstrate the mastery required for Vermont's pioneering proficiency-based graduation model."

All VTVLC courses are taught by Ver­mont licensed edu­ca­tors who are employed in Ver­mont's 300+ public schools. As part of a broader effort to make education more student-centered, Vermont has adopted proficiency-based graduation requirements with an emphasis on customization, flexibility, and project-based work.

"Districts need a data-driven approach to really bring to life what students are able to accomplish in a true online learning environment that is based on national standards," said Jeff Renard, Director/Principal and Founder of VTVLC. "That's a much different experience than the emergency remote learning we saw at the beginning of the pandemic. We want to show beyond a shadow of a doubt that what we're doing achieves student proficiency, and we are confident MasteryConnect will help us to accomplish that."

MasteryConnect is a K-12 assessment management system that helps educators use formative assessment data to adjust instruction and provide timely interventions that better support student mastery of standards. Assessment is a key pillar of the Instructure Learning Platform, which also includes learning management software like Canvas . Integration with Canvas was important to VTVLC, as its teach­ers and stu­dents use Canvas along with Canvas Studio to provide a robust virtual learning experience.

With MasteryConnect, teachers can see students' mastery of standards in an intuitive visual way, without using spreadsheets or additional tools. The solution allows educators to document student growth over time and receive real-time actionable data on students' understanding of what's been taught and assessed—at the class, school, or district level. MasteryConnect offers a visual representation at a glance to tell the whole learning story, which can be essential to inform and engage all of the stakeholders who contribute to improving student outcomes.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential, timing, and examples of any strategic alternatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Maggie Quale

Corporate Communications

Instructure

831.325.7943

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure Canvas

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com

