Vermont's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Mendez, 18, of Manchester Center and Shyla Clayton, 11, of Morristown today were named Vermont's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Mary and Shyla will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Vermont's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Mary Mendez

Nominated by Burr and Burton Academy

Mary Mendez, 18, of Manchester Center, Vermont, a senior at Burr and Burton Academy, stocks feminine hygiene supplies in their school's restrooms to ensure that students have the products they need to go about their school day when they're menstruating. Mary knew from personal experience the challenges of starting your period at school. "I had forgotten to pack any menstrual products with me, so I had to walk across school to the nurse's office," they said. "I told my friends about my frightening experience and they all had similar stories." Mary immediately wondered why feminine hygiene products couldn't be made available in the school's bathrooms, and bounced the idea off of classmates, teachers and family members. Upon receiving encouraging feedback, Mary decided "it was time I did something to change this for the better."

So Mary began mapping out a plan, detailing how many products would be needed, how they should be distributed and packaged, and how much it would cost. The vice principal and school nurse gave their approval and ordered the products while Mary went out to buy baskets to hold them. Finally, the plan came to fruition as they filled the baskets and placed them in restrooms throughout the school. "Students who experience the menstrual cycle no longer have to worry about being able to obtain the correct products," said Mary, who is now working to help other high and middle schools implement the program.

Middle Level State Honoree: Shyla Clayton

Nominated by Peoples Academy Middle Level

Shyla, a sixth-grader at Peoples Academy Middle Level, helps make her community a better place in a number of ways, including working at a thrift shop to benefit a local hospital, cheering up a sick neighbor, picking up roadside trash and assisting an animal shelter. Shyla started volunteering in 2014, motivated first by the trash she saw on the sides of roads and in the woods. "It bothered me that there were messes of garbage everywhere," she said. Then she saw news stories about animals that needed homes. "The stories inspired me because I realized I could make a difference by picking up trash and donating pet food for the animals," said Shyla.

In addition to donating homemade toys and treats to a local animal shelter, Shyla volunteered to read books after school to dogs and cats at the shelter. Every Saturday, she helps organize donations for resale at the Second Chance thrift shop, which raises money for Copley Hospital in Morristown. As a member of a service club at her school, Shyla also helps with janitorial tasks around the building. In addition, she placed two brightly painted signs outside the kitchen window of a neighbor with cancer, so she would know people cared about her well-being. "It feels good to make others happy," said Shyla.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

