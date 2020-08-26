Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market size is expected to grow in the forecasted period 2020-2030

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has launched a new report 'Vernal keratoconjunctivitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' in its repository.

Report Findings

The Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) market size in the geographies including 7MM, Saudi Arabia and Egypt , Russia and China is expected to increase during the study period.

and , and is expected to increase during the study period. As per the historical analysis, China accounted for the highest Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market size among all the geographies for the study period 2017-30, followed by Japan and Russia .

accounted for the highest Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market size among all the geographies for the study period 2017-30, followed by and . Total Vernal keratoconjunctivitis prevalent population in the total market (7MM, China , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and Russia ) in 2019 was 4,801,929

, , and ) in 2019 was 4,801,929 Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched is the AK002 (Allakos).

Key pharma and biotech players profoundly working to give momentum to the Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market are Allakos, iCo Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, Santen and many others.

A relatively rare form of ocular allergy, Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) can result into severe visual complications. VKC is an IgE- and T-cell meditated disease, causing a chronic inflammation with non-specific, barely understood hypersensitivity responses. The ocular allergy is characterized by conjunctival hyperemia, itching, photophobia, and tearing, with symptoms usually more severe during spring and summer.

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis prevalence is relatively higher in dry and hot climates (Mediterranean areas, Central and West Africa, and South America), however, it has a wide geographical distribution.

As per DelveInsight estimates, total Vernal keratoconjunctivitis prevalent population in the total market (7MM, China , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and Russia ) is increasing in the study period. Among all the geographies, China was observed to account for the maximum VKC prevalence

, , and ) is increasing in the study period. Among all the geographies, was observed to account for the maximum VKC prevalence Furthermore, a higher percentage of diagnosed Vernal keratoconjunctivitis prevalence was observed in males, in comparison to females, during the study period 2017-30. Majority of the patient pool was estimated to be of the age-group 0–20 years old with an age of onset between 10–12 years old; however, there are reports of patients as young as 5-months-o

Based on the subtypes, Palpebral Vernal keratoconjunctivitis accounted for the majority of the total prevalent cases approximately 48%, whereas Bulbar VKC accounted for approximately 44% of the total VKC cases with rest 8% were designated mixed.

The Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market report proffers in depth epidemiological segmentation analysis for the study period 2017-30, the epidemiology for this disease is segmented as following in the report:

Total Prevalent Population

Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population and

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market

Treatment of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis requires multiple approaches that include conservative measures and pharmacologic treatment. The present Vernal keratoconjunctivitis treatment market comprises mast cell stabilizers, vasoconstrictors, antihistamines, 'dual-acting' agents (with antihistaminic and mast cell stabilizing properties), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), topical corticosteroids, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and immunosuppressive drugs.

The treatment is only supportive in nature and is not that effective. However, with the advancement of technology and a better understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease several novel emerging therapies are in the horizon to advance Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market.

However, there exists no defined or standard care for the VKC patients. VKC treatment algorithm requires to be tailored as per patients 'requirements with proper understanding of the duration of the treatment regimen and a careful monitoring for the corneal complications.

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Marketed Drugs

Verkazia/Verkacia: Santen

Lodoxamide/Alomide: Novartis Pharmaceuticals/Alcon

Talymus/Tacrolimus: Senju Pharmaceutical

As per DelveInsight, global Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030. With the launch of therapies in the VKC pipeline such as Verkazia (Santen), AK002 (Allakos), Bertilimumab/iCo-008 (iCo Therapeutics), and Nomacopan (Akari Therapeutics) in the US, the Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market size is expected to grow in the forecasted period 2020–30. Out of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched and occupy the major chunk of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market share is the AK002 (Allakos).

Furthermore, there are other companies who have their drugs in the early pre-clinical phases of development such as including Postbiotica and Sylentis, hence the launch of their therapies is expected further after in the forecasted period.

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs

Antolimab (AK002): Allakos

Bertilimumab/iCo-008: iCo Therapeutics

Nomacopan: Akari Therapeutics

Verkazia: Santen

With only limited treatment option available in the market, there are lucrative opportunities for the pharma players in the Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market to dominate and grow. Moreover, the current pipeline appears weak, which further becomes a significant inviting factor for the companies to explore the VKC market. However, poor diagnostic modalities, easy availability of OTC medications, generics and strict reimbursement policies are expected to obstruct and slow down the Vernal keratoconjunctivitis market growth.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan , MEA ( Saudi Arabia , Egypt ), China and Russia .

: , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), , MEA ( , ), and . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies, By Line of Therapies

: By Geographies, By Therapies, By Line of Therapies Companies Covered : Allakos, iCo Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, Santen and others.

: Allakos, iCo Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, Santen and others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis,

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis 3. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis: Disease Background and Overview 5. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Cases Reports 6. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 7. The United States Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 8. EU-5 Country-wise Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 9. Japan Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 10. MEA Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 11. China Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 12. Russia Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Epidemiology 13. Current Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Treatment Practices 14. Unmet Needs in Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market 15. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Marketed Therapies 16. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Emerging Therapies 17. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis: Seven Major Market Analysis 18. 7MM Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 19. United States Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 20. EU-5 Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 21. Japan Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 22. MEA Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 23. China Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 24. Russia Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Size 25. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Drivers 26. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Market Barriers 27. Market Access and Reimbursement of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis Therapies 28. KOL Views 29. SWOT Analysis of Vernal keratoconjunctivitis 30. Appendix 31. DelveInsight Capabilities 32. Disclaimer 33. About DelveInsight

