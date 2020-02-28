Vernal Skincare Experts Develop and Introduce Innovative Advanced Clinical Formula to Treat Dry Crepe-like Skin - 'Crepe-Less'

EXETER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an overwhelmingly positive soft-launch response, Vernal Skincare (https://vernalbrands.com/) recently announced the debut of its newest skincare product. Crepe-less was created specifically to target dry, crepe-like skin on the body, especially for the neck, chest, arms and legs. Packed with vitamin C, A and B3, the formula is crafted from organic and natural ingredients to help reverse the signs of aging skin. Offered as part of Vernal Skincare's overall line of quality skincare and beauty products, Crepe-less works to revitalize and refresh all skin types. Crepe-less is available online HERE.

Vernal's Crepe-less skin cream

Vernal Skincare: Crepe-less Skin Creme

Crepe-less Skin Cream's unique formula is based on science, using years of research and a proprietary blend of organic and natural ingredients like organic shea butter, watermelon, apple, aloe, olive oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and glycerin. The formula targets crepe-like skin anywhere on the body, while also having a firming and toning effect.

Specific benefits of Crepe-less Skin Cream include:

Reduces crepe-like skin, improves skin elasticity, minimizes lines and wrinkles.

Firms and tightens neck and arms: hydrating, smoothing and plumping skin, while helping to restore any loss of vitality.

Crepe-less Skin Cream's advanced clinical treatment uses one single cream to provide natural, organic skincare, rather than using a variety of separate products to provide the same effect.

Additional ultra-hydrating antioxidants smooth and firm, after treating skin.

Vernal Skincare is well known for using only the best organic and natural pure ingredients that are at higher concentrations than many lesser alternative products.

Though highly recommended for the neck, chest, arms and legs, the Crepe-less Skin Cream is quick and easy to apply, with a formula that is intended to be used on any area of the body.

Other products in the Vernal Skincare line include a vitamin C eye gel, a hyaluronic acid serum and an anti-aging moisturizer that both already have over 1,000 four-star-plus reviews. This spring, Vernal Skincare is adding mineral based SPF sunscreen products including a weightless moisturizer with SPF-25, a tinted mouse with a soft matte finish with SPF-30 and Silk Droplets with SPF-30. For additional product information, promotional offers and other Vernal Skin Care news, follow them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.

About Vernal Skincare

Since 2013, Vernal Skincare has had one single, overarching focus: beautiful skin. Vernal Skincare has helped thousands of women and men diminish wrinkles, smooth out jawlines and deliver an overall refreshed look for a wide variety of skin types and ages. All Vernal Skincare products are made in the U.S.A. in an FDA-approved facility, are paraben-free and not tested on animals. Makeup is a choice; skincare is essential. Reveal a more radiant, confident you. Learn how at: www.VernalBrands.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Scronce, Media Relations

603-395-7841

234879@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vernal Skincare