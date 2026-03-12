Verndale Acquires Homestead Studio, Expanding Full-Funnel D2C Growth Capabilities

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience and technology company, today announced the acquisition of Homestead Studio, a premier D2C acquisition and retention agency and Klaviyo Master Elite Partner. Homestead will operate as part of Verndale's DTC and commerce practice.

The move accelerates Verndale's strategy to deliver end-to-end digital growth solutions—extending beyond platform implementation and product experience into lifecycle marketing, advertising, paid media, social, CRM strategy, and revenue optimization.

Homestead is recognized for driving measurable growth for ecommerce brands through lifecycle strategy, email and SMS marketing, segmentation and personalization, automation architecture, and performance optimization. As a 2025 Klaviyo Americas Agency Partner of the Year, Homestead brings deep Klaviyo expertise and a strong track record of increasing customer lifetime value and retention-driven revenue.

"Modern D2C brands need a full-funnel growth engine," said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. "With Homestead, we add award-winning acquisition and retention expertise to our commerce and product capabilities, creating a connected platform that supports brands across the entire customer journey."

The acquisition, alongside Verndale's recent acquisition of Vaan Group, forms an integrated D2C growth platform and enhances Verndale's ability to support the full commerce lifecycle—from platform strategy and experience design to acquisition, activation, retention, and ongoing optimization.

"At Homestead, we've always believed sustainable growth requires ownership of the entire funnel—acquisition without retention is a leaky bucket, and retention without efficient acquisition doesn't scale," said Riley Trotter, Homestead Studio CEO. "By joining Verndale, we're able to connect performance-driven acquisition with best-in-class retention marketing and commerce expertise. That allows us to help brands scale customer acquisition efficiently, maximize lifetime value, and build durable growth models for modern D2C businesses."

The Homestead acquisition reflects Verndale's investment in building a next-generation digital experience platform, combining product, UX, engineering, data, and marketing capabilities into a single, accountable partner for brands navigating the evolving DTC and ecommerce landscape.

Garros Group was the strategic and financial advisor to Homestead Studio in this transaction.

About Verndale

Verndale is a customer experience company that guides ambitious brands to growth through next-generation connected experiences shaped by strategy, creativity, technology, and data. Learn more at Verndale.com.

About Homestead Studio

Homestead Studio is a growth agency specializing in acquisition and retention services, crafting customized solutions for D2C brands for sustainable and profitable growth. Homestead Studio is a Klaviyo Master Elite partner and was 2025 Klaviyo Agency Partner of the Year, Americas. Learn more at HomesteadStudio.co.

