Vernier and ADInstruments Develop College-Level Biology Experiments for the Lt Learning Platform

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College-level biology educators and students can now access experiments that utilize Vernier Go Direct® sensors within the Lt online learning platform from ADInstruments. The collection of ready-to-use experiments, currently available as part of a free 90-day trial for the Lt online learning platform, engages students in hands-on scientific discovery as they learn important biology and biochemistry concepts. The platform additionally includes sample data from Vernier, so students can complete activities during remote learning when data-collection technology is not readily available.

"Whether delivering instruction in person or remotely, biology instructors can use the new experiments within the Lt platform to provide students studying life science with an interactive and personalized learning experience," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "After collecting data in real time in Lt, or utilizing the provided sample data if needed, students can participate in the data analysis process and draw evidence-based conclusions as they make various scientific connections."

Lt is a state-of-the-art customizable online learning platform featuring inquiry-based, media-rich labs that can be easily adapted and edited to meet various course requirements. Its collection of biology experiments created in partnership with Vernier focus on the principles of active learning. By asking students to predict outcomes, collect and analyze data, and draw conclusions based on that data, these experiments encourage scientific literacy. Many of the experiments have optional guided-inquiry extensions to foster curiosity and develop scientific thinking skills, and feature stylized images and micrographs to help students understand difficult concepts and focus their observations.

"We are very excited to partner with Vernier on this compelling solution for biology educators. Vernier is known as experts in the market for creating easy-to-use sensors and experiments for science education, and coming together to create a new biology experiment collection within Lt has been a great collaboration," said Amy Bucher, Head of Education at ADInstruments. "The new labs cover biological concepts fundamental to general and introductory biology and incorporate activities and assessments that both build student engagement and develop student core competencies."

To learn more about the Lt Biology Collection, the Go Direct sensors compatible with the Lt course, and the 90-day free trial, visit https://www.vernier.com/adinstruments/ .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

