Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro App Wins Top Education Awards

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro app, which engages students in advanced data analysis from biology, chemistry, and physics experiments, was recently recognized by two leading education awards. The app was named a winner of the Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTE 2020 Awards and the platinum winner in the STEM/STEAM App category of THE Journal's 2020 New Product Awards.

"Graphical Analysis Pro provides the unique ability for students to delve into science concepts in new and unique ways, analyze experiments at their own pace as they learn remotely or in their classrooms, and create their own videos for scientific analysis, all while they are engaged in three-dimensional learning," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are thrilled to be recognized by both Tech & Learning and THE Journal for this revolutionary app and the impact it has on providing students meaningful STEM learning experiences—regardless of whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely."

The Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTE 2020 Awards recognize products that are transforming teaching and learning during the pandemic and beyond. The judges selected the winning products based on numerous factors, including value, uniqueness in the market, and the product's ability to solve specific problems for educators and administrators.

THE Journal is dedicated to informing K–12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators to help improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology. The New Product Awards program was launched this year to recognize leading providers in education whose products or services are particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. Winners were honored in 30 award categories, including the STEM/STEAM App category, in which Vernier Software & Technology took home the highest recognition.

The Graphical Analysis Pro app, which expands upon the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis™ app, lets educators and students easily insert, view, and sync a video to sensor data for analysis. It also features the ability to perform live experiments and share data over the internet in real time. Whether learning happens remotely or in person, students can experience real experiments and think critically as they analyze and graph data—helping them connect abstract concepts to real-world applications.

Graphical Analysis Pro includes a wide variety of experiment videos synced with sample data and complete student instructions that cover common topics in biology, chemistry, and physics. The app is compatible with most devices used in schools, including Chromebooks, providing flexibility and cost savings as students can use their own devices for analysis while learning remotely.

To learn more about Graphical Analysis Pro and sign-up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.vernier.com/graphical-analysis-pro .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

