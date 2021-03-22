Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro Named a 2021 Best Tool for Remote and Blended Learning by Tech & Learning

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its recent award recognitions, the Graphical Analysis Pro app was named a 2021 Best Tool for Remote and Blended Learning by Tech & Learning. The app, which engages students in advanced data analysis from biology, chemistry, middle school science, and physics experiments, was recognized in both the secondary and higher education categories.

"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "The winning products recognized have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond."

Tech & Learning launched the Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning award, a new offering in its legacy Awards of Excellence program, this year to recognize technology solutions that support educators as they deliver engaging instruction remotely. Judges deemed the winning products—including Graphical Analysis Pro—as standouts for boosting retention and collaboration in remote and hybrid learning environments.

The Graphical Analysis Pro app, which expands upon the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis app, lets educators and students easily insert, view, and sync a video to sensor data for analysis. It also features the ability to perform live experiments and share data over the internet in real time. Whether learning happens remotely or in person, students can experience real experiments and think critically as they analyze and graph data, which helps them connect abstract concepts to real-world applications.

Graphical Analysis Pro includes a wide variety of experiment videos synced with sample data and complete student instructions that cover common topics in biology, chemistry, middle school science, and physics. The app is compatible with most devices used in schools, including Chromebooks, providing flexibility and cost savings as students can use their own devices for analysis while learning remotely.

"Graphical Analysis Pro gives students access to the data they need to work on important skills and process information critically," said Ryan Carlson, an instructor of AP Biology, biology, and marine biology at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond, IL. "And, it allows them to collaborate and discuss data together at the same time regardless of whether they are in person or at home. Even after COVID, Graphical Analysis Pro will continue to be an excellent resource if students aren't able to come to school on any given day for whatever reason."

In addition to being a 2021 Best Tool for Remote and Blended Learning, the app was also recently named a winner of the Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTE 2020 Awards and the platinum winner in the STEM/STEAM App category of THE Journal 's 2020 New Product Awards .

To learn more about Graphical Analysis Pro and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.vernier.com/gapro .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

https://www.vernier.com

